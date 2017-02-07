"Protecting the privacy and confidentiality of personal information is the highest priority for Edge Hosting" said Chief Information Security Officer of Edge Hosting, Mark Houpt.

Edge Hosting, a cloud service provider focused on better business outcomes, today announced the company’s certification for the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks. According to the Privacy Shield official site, this certification, which replaces the now defunct Safe Harbour program, “Was designed by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the European Commission to provide companies on both sides of the Atlantic with a mechanism to comply with data protection requirements when transferring personal data from the European Union and Switzerland to the United States in support of transatlantic commerce.” The designation certifies that Edge Hosting’s practices meet or exceed the data privacy and security principles outlined by U.S. Department of Commerce and European Commission.

Edge Hosting demonstrated that its customer privacy procedures comply with the Privacy Shield Principles, which cover a range of requirements including Notice, Choice, Accountability for Onward Transfer, Security, Data Integrity and Purpose Limitation, Access, and Recourse, Enforcement and Liability. As a result, Edge’s customers in highly regulated industries, for whom the company provides compliance architecture and audit support, cloud migration and design services, as well as dedicated cloud design, can continue to be assured that their programs comply with these stringent privacy and security safeguards.

“Protecting the privacy and confidentiality of personal information is the highest priority for Edge Hosting,” said Chief Information Security Officer of Edge Hosting, Mark Houpt. “The EU-U.S. Privacy Shield Framework certification will not only help to streamline our data transfer processes between the EU and U.S., but will also provide our customers with further assurance that we are fully compliant with the highest standards of data protection.”

With a relentless focus on our customer experience, Edge Hosting has been delivering better business outcomes through solutions that include Compliance Architecture & Audit Support, Cloud Migration & Design Services, AWS Managed Services and Dedicated Cloud Design. Edge has more than twenty years of experience across industries including healthcare and government and is FedRAMP, PCI, SSAE 16, Privacy Shield Framework, and HIPAA certified. For more information about Edge Hosting, please visit http://www.edgehosting.com.