EduCARE ACT Prep Class To Be Offered Starting March 1st At St. Edmond Catholic School In Fort Dodge, Iowa

Fort Dodge, IA (PRWEB)

It is again approaching ACT testing time and St. Edmond Catholic School will be providing the EducCare ACT Prep class on several dates starting March 1st.

A one or two point increase on the ACT composite score can help make a big difference in financial aid decisions, scholarship awards and even college admission. An investment of time and resources today can lead to substantial financial dividends and choice options tomorrow. Students who enroll in the EduCare ACT Prep program put themselves in the best possible position when it comes time to apply to the college or university of their choice.

Class dates and times will be March 1st, March 8th, March 22nd, March 29th and April 5th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm in the St. Edmond Catholic School library. Costs are $30.00 for the class and $195.00 for tuition.

Enrollment is now open through February 28th and space is limited. Registration can be done online at EduCare ACT Prep: Register Here and by using the brochure.

Kris Lien will be the instructor and everyone is encouraged to contact Kevin at kmccarville(at)educarelearning(dot)com or at 319-832-1985 to answer any questions.

"St. Edmond Catholic School is offering the EduCare ACT Prep to all students in the community," states Mary Lynn Biggins, Marketing and Public Information at St. Edmond Catholic School. "Kris is an excellent instructor and students will greatly benefit from the class in preparation for their ACT test."

St. Edmond Catholic School is located at 2220 4th Avenue North, Fort Dodge, IA. Visit their website at http://www.st-edmond.pvt.k12.ia.us/pages/StEdmond or call 515-576-5182 to learn more. Everyone is invited to follow the school year activities on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

