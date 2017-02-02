Ekam - Pending Tasks Dashboard on the Phone We combined modern digital workplace concepts and our 20 plus years of insight as a provider of offshore services from India to build Ekam.

Ekam Labs announced today the global availability of their Ekam Offshore Team Management Platform.

For customers of offshore outsourcing services frustrated by lack of information and control on their current offshore engagements, Ekam fundamentally transforms the success of their vendor-owned offshore teams.

And vendors of offshore outsourcing services wanting to gain significant competitive advantage through transparency and enhanced productivity of their teams choose Ekam to expand current engagements and to attract new clients in an increasingly commoditized and competitive marketplace.

Also, Ekam has been built as a great solution for companies running 'Offshore Captives' and wanting to transform these units into Global Innovation Centers.

"We combined modern digital workplace concepts and our 20 plus years of insight as a provider of offshore services from India to build Ekam. While it's unfortunate that the offshore outsourcing industry continues to use 20th century legacy tools for work management, communication and reporting, we want to change all that for the benefit of both the customers and vendors," said Dennis Paul, Founder and CEO of Ekam Labs.

Ekam is primarily available in a multi-tenanted SaaS subscription model, enterprise customers can also choose to deploy Ekam in their own Virtual Private Cloud.

Ekam Labs is a based in New York City and is an alumnus of 2020 Startups, New York. Please visit https://www.ekam.io for more information on Ekam.