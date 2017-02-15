Blueprint “As people start engaging with Blueprint, they get excited to use it. They definitely see it as superior to our old document-based approach,” Jeff Hallett, Director, Gobal Process Engineering, Elekta.

Blueprint Software, an innovator and global leader in accelerating and de-risking large, complex IT projects, announced today that Elekta, a leading global human care company pioneering significant innovations and clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders, selected Blueprint as its enterprise platform to manage software requirements as it expands its Agile practices.

Elekta knew it needed to modernize its requirements practices by selecting a robust, enterprise scale requirements tool to:



Help scale Agile practices by improving collaboration across globally distributed teams, enabling rapid iterations and feedback, and supporting knowledge sharing. Microsoft Word and email were not sufficient.

Centralize requirements to enable their reuse and drive consistency, quality, and speed.

Meet the needs of a distributed organization in a highly regulated industry by providing enterprise scale capabilities for traceability, electronic signature, and compliance management.

"We are very pleased to be supporting Elekta in the very important work that they do,” said Ruth Zive, Vice President of Marketing at Blueprint. "Elekta solutions can, quite literally, save lives, and we look forward to a strong partnership and long lasting relationship to that end."

Elekta chose Blueprint as its enterprise requirements management platform because of their robust capabilities for traceability, reuse, and electronic signature, as well as its user friendly and intuitive UX. Elekta is already using the entire spectrum of Blueprint’s capabilities, from requirements definition and traceability to collaboration, use cases, workflows, for both product and customer level requirements.

“As people start engaging with Blueprint, they get excited to use it. They definitely see it as superior to our old document-based approach,” said Jeff Hallett, Director, Gobal Process Engineering, Elekta.

Elekta also plans to analyze (and measure where appropriate) improvement of productivity, quality, and collaboration with Blueprint in place as its enterprise requirements management solution.

By retiring its manual spreadsheet and paper method and replacing it with Blueprint, Elekta will have a simpler, more maintainable electronic requirements management process. With a single shared requirements repository, teams can develop common product definitions and collaborate productively around a shared vision.

For more information on how Blueprint is helping accelerate Agile adoption and solution delivery while managing regulatory constraints, please email info(at)blueprintsys(dot)com.

About Elekta

Elekta is a human care company pioneering significant innovations and clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders. The company develops sophisticated, state-of-the-art tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radio-surgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. Stretching the boundaries of science and technology, providing intelligent and resource-efficient solutions that offer confidence to both health care providers and patients, Elekta aims to improve, prolong and even save patient lives.

Today, Elekta solutions in oncology and neurosurgery are used in over 6,000 hospitals worldwide. Elekta employs around 3,600 employees globally. The corporate headquarters is located in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. Website: http://www.elekta.com.

About Blueprint

Blueprint provides industry-leading software solutions that help large organizations build better business applications. Our products – Blueprint, Storyteller and Blueprint Enterprise – resolve many of the time-consuming, costly, and error- prone functions that challenge IT organizations, thus ensuring that mission critical projects are completed successfully, on time and on budget. Organizations across the globe use Blueprint solutions to ensure regulatory compliance, speed transition to Agile, better align business and IT. Nearly half of all Fortune 100 companies choose Blueprint to de-risk and accelerate their software projects. For more information, please visit http://www.blueprintsys.com.