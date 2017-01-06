Demonstrate PR Hires Emily Thomson as Vice President

Demonstrate PR is an independently owned, earned media agency headquartered in San Francisco. “Emily’s breadth of knowledge and vast experience in both agency and corporate environments make her a strong addition to our fast-growing team," said Hodges.

Demonstrate PR is pleased to announce the appointment of Emily Thomson, who joins the earned media agency as vice president reporting to CEO Joey Hodges. In this role, she is responsible for leading account strategy, fostering team development and providing operational oversight.

“Demonstrate PR has made a name for itself as a cultural innovator in consumer and lifestyle communications,” Thomson said. “I am delighted to be part of such a fine team operating at the intersection of business and creative strategy.”

Thomson comes to the agency with more than a decade of experience in all facets of integrated communications, including public relations, brand development and marketing. Most recently, she held an executive position at Leverage PR, where she ran day-to-day operations and led client strategy for a myriad of growth-phase companies.

Her subject matter expertise spans multiple industries ranging from lifestyle and tech, to finance and sustainability. Thomson has worked extensively with prominent consumer brands such as Nike, Sony Pictures and Dell, and is also adept at helping fledgling startups establish their footing in the marketplace.

“Emily’s breadth of knowledge and vast experience in both agency and corporate environments make her a strong addition to our fast-growing team, lending a fresh perspective to the creative, dynamic, innovative campaigns that shape storytelling on behalf of our clients. I’m thrilled to welcome her to Demonstrate,” said Hodges.

About Demonstrate PR

Demonstrate PR is an independently owned, earned media agency headquartered in San Francisco. Boasting a team of highly imaginative social innovators, the boutique agency helps clients navigate the current cultural landscape and align their initiatives with relevant trends and niche markets. Demonstrate excels at developing and executing insight-based, integrated marketing communications programs consisting of public relations, social campaigns, event activations and influencer marketing. For more information about the agency, please visit demonstratepr.com.