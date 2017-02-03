Eric E. Bleich, an intellectual property attorney at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will be presenting at the American International Toy Fair’s educational program “The Creative Factor 2017.” Taking place Feb. 18-21 at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City, it is described as “the biggest meeting of creative entrepreneurs in the toy industry.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, Bleich will present “Don’t Play Around With Your IP Rights – the Do’s and Don’ts of Patenting Toy Inventions.” He will discuss how to formulate and implement a patent strategy for toy inventors and innovators, including patent searching and the process of applying for a patent. In addition to covering Patent Do’s and Don'ts, he will share trademarking tips and present a survey of unusual and amusing toy patents.

Bleich focuses his practice on patent and trademark procurement and portfolio strategies, counseling clients in the toy, medical device, athletic equipment, and fashion industries. Such clients range from individual inventors and start-ups to major corporations and large research institutions, both domestic and foreign. He has also conducted numerous patent infringement, validity, and due diligence investigations for clients.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Intellectual Property & Technology Practice

With more than 180 intellectual property attorneys and agents in the United States, Asia, and Europe, Greenberg Traurig provides a broad range of patent, trademark and copyright protection and strategic counseling. Greenberg Traurig was named a “National Tier 1” Law Firm for IP Litigation, Patent Law, Trademark and Information Technology Law by U.S. News and Best Lawyers, 2013 “Best Law Firms Rankings.”

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.