Strategic Mobility Group, LLC Celebrates Promotion of Eric Holmes

Strategic Mobility Group, LLC (SMG3), announced the promotion of co-founder, Eric Holmes, to vice president of sales. Holmes previously held the title of director of solution sales for SMG3.

“With Eric’s strong sales and management background, we felt the move would be the best natural progression in his career,” stated Nancy Gorski, president & CEO of SMG3.

In his previous role as director of solution sales, successfully implemented numerous hospital-ready solutions and clinical communication systems for healthcare enterprises through customized web-based and on-site training ensuring his custom solutions work seamlessly. Leading SMG3’s healthcare solutions team, Eric improved the security of data transmitting wirelessly in hospitals and critical care units while reducing lifesaving response times.

Holmes also lead SMG3’s sales team, where he implemented sales change, processes, and drove business relationships and partnerships to aid in the growth of SMG3, driving ROI (Return on Investment) to the bottom line.

Working hand-in-hand with the vice president of marketing and inside sales, Michael Grudecki, Holmes will also be using his team to grow SMG3’s business and brand recognition. When asked this new year, about Holmes replied, “In 2017, it will be all about proactive leadership and strategy, refocusing our sales and marketing efforts and aligning our strategic processes.”

Gorski continued, “At 39 years old, Eric has indirectly saved countless lives through the technology solutions he and his team provide, using technology in triage. I am very excited to see what he does next.”

About Strategic Mobility Group

Strategic Mobility Group (SMG3) was founded by Nancy Gorski, Nico Genet (The Barcoding Expert), and Eric Holmes as an innovative technology provider that designs and integrates mobile solutions for enterprises. We consult companies on how to operate more efficiently through the use of mobile hardware, software, wireless networks, professional services, and support. It is our job to keep businesses up-to-date on the latest technology and provide them with innovative solutions that will maximize efficiency both inside the four walls and out. One of the best parts is, unlike other mobile technology providers, SMG3 supports our customers with a suite of services: site surveys and evaluations, custom device configurations, staging/kitting, training, technical support, and more. Helping businesses improve operational efficiencies and ROI is why many of the Fortune 500 companies choose SMG3 to manage their enterprise mobility needs. Learn more about us at: http://www.strategicmobility.com.

Besides being a leading technology solutions provider, SMG3 also offers an amazing compensation plan to its employees. In addition to unlimited paid time off and an extensive benefits package, which includes 401k, medical, dental, and vision insurance, short- and long-term disability insurance, life insurance, and 10 paid holidays, SMG3 offers a flexible work policy and regular training and development courses. SMG3 strives for an employee-based company culture and also offers complimentary breakfast, pop-up events that include treats and music, a casual dress code, and discounted memberships to different organizations.