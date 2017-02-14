Essential Source Partners with Arizona Retail Giant Hi-Health

TriActive Biotics Line This distribution agreement will allow us to not only better serve our existing customer base, but to also launch a regional television ad campaign for co-branding and reach; ultimately improving the lives of even more consumers.

Essential Source and Hi-Health will partner to market Essential Source’s top ten selling health and beauty supplements to Hi-Health’s vast customer base, through its 36 brick-and-mortar “Hi-Health Stores”, as well as on-line channel hihealth.com.

The initial product focus will include the entire TriActive Biotics line of probiotics that features two patented delivery technologies for superior health benefits, B12 Strips for energy and cardiovascular support, Sweet Dream Strips for a natural nights rest, and Bonita V for healthy hair skin and nails.

“We are excited to partner with Hi-Health, a retailing giant with a distinguished brand and a significant valley wide footprint. This distribution agreement will allow us to not only better serve our existing customer base, but to also launch a regional television advertising campaign for co-branding and reach; ultimately improving the lives of even more consumers,” said Justin Zehrung, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Essential Source.

About Hi-Health Supermart Corporation

Since 1972, Hi-Health has been helping people improve their health through better nutrition. Offering consumers the best level of service through its brick-and-mortar stores, as well its online platform (http://www.HiHealth.com), and pays particular attention to providing only the finest health foods and nutritional supplements.

About Essential Source, Inc.

Essential Source, a wholesale nutritional supplement supplier to health food stores and integrative pharmacies, utilizes both innovative technology, and a deep passion for health and wellness, to bring unique benefits to numerous natural product categories.