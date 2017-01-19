EverTrue Launches New Software Solution for Gift Officers

Available for web and mobile, EverTrue for Gift Officers enables the road warriors of the advancement shop to work more efficiently in the office or on-the-road. I have worked in advancement for more than 20 years and EverTrue’s gift officer solutions are the best I have seen to-date. - Union College

EverTrue, a leading advancement software platform that supports fundraising efforts at educational institutions, today announced its newest software solution, EverTrue for Gift Officers. Available for web and mobile, EverTrue for Gift Officers enables the road warriors of the advancement shop to work more efficiently in the office or on-the-road through a robust set of software solutions that help streamline access to donor information, trip planning and portfolio and proposal management.

“At EverTrue, we know a gift officer’s most valuable asset is time. But it’s challenging to work efficiently when you’re wading in spreadsheets and disparate files,” said Brent Grinna, CEO of EverTrue. “We developed EverTrue for Gift Officers to empower road warriors to spend less time planning trips and logging contact reports and more time doing what matters most; building meaningful relationships with constituents. We started from scratch to modernize the gift officer experience to reflect our increasingly mobile and social world.”

Individual donations continue to be the main source of dollars raised by an organization according to Giving USA’s annual philanthropy analysis. That is why several institutions ranging in size from Union College to Oregon State University have quickly signed on to use EverTrue’s Gift Officer software, and are using the solution to build strong relationships, plan trips more efficiently and communicate across teams fluidly in the office or on the road. EverTrue for Gift Officers includes time-saving tools such as My Trips, a trip planning feature that helps gift officers manage a trip from start to finish. With My Trips, Gift Officers can identify potential visits, map out an itinerary through integrations with Waze and Google Maps, and easily record contact reports. Gift Officers can dictate or type meeting notes on the elevator down from a meeting with the added plus of having those contact reports searchable by keyword as soon as they are posted.

Since piloting EverTrue for Gift Officers in 2016, Union College has employed EverTrue for Gift Officers as a homebase to manage all front line operations. “I have worked in advancement for more than 20 years and EverTrue’s gift officer solutions are the best I have seen to-date,” stated Jennifer Small, Manager of Campaign Initiatives and Principal Gifts Officer at Union College. If I had this when I started my career it would have saved me years of time.”

EverTrue for Gift Officers is currently available for all advancement teams looking to help their development teams foster lasting relationships with constituents and work more effectively across the giving pyramid. As EverTrue is constantly innovating to meet the current needs of the advancement world, the company is developing an analytics component to help gift officers and advancement leadership keep track of key success metrics. Like all of EverTrue’s software solutions, EverTrue for Gift Officers delivers powerful insights from best-in-class social platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn and connects seamlessly with leading education fundraising databases including Blackbaud, Ellucian, Salesforce and Abila. EverTrue for Gift Officers joins the EverTrue platform's full suite of solutions, each tailored to improve results for specific departments in the advancement office. For more information, visit http://www.EverTrue.com.

About EverTrue, Inc.

EverTrue is a software platform for advancement teams. Powered by institutional data and third-party insights, EverTrue provides streamlined access to donor data to help advancement offices more effectively engage constituents and maximize giving potential. The EverTrue platform improves results for the entire office through targeted products for alumni relations, annual giving, prospect research, and gift officers.

Today, more than 300 institutions and organizations are using EverTrue’s web and mobile apps to strengthen their donor pipelines and increase giving participation and engagement. EverTrue is headquartered in Boston, MA and is backed by Bain Capital Ventures.