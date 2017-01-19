Eye On Media Networks In South Florida

That is the objective for Eye On Media Network’s (EOMN) founder and CEO Jack Namer. Namer and a team of EOMN staff will be on site throughout the festival, aiming to acquire a library of environmentally-themed films for Bunji (TM), a revolutionary media platform that takes aim.

It can stream entertainment services similar to YouTubeTM, HuluTM and NetflixTM. Bunji is a 24/7 personalized media engine that allows companies, organizations, film festivals, entertainers, individuals — anyone — the opportunity to have a self-branded online digital media and broadcasting presence with their own customized marketing and promotion channel. Unlike existing streaming services and other emerging video

media, such as FacebookTM and Apple, Bunji is a customizable and branded platform that eliminates gatekeepers to content and provides a robust and expandable library of content.

Eye On Media Network, a South Florida-based television production and distribution company, is building a Bunji channel focused on the most transformative and important issue facing the globe — our environment. Whether long- or short-form scripted content or documentaries like Al Gore’s upcoming sequel to the Oscar-winning “An Inconvenient Truth,” EOMN’s BunjiTM channel will aggregate compelling and entertaining content providing a voice for a pro-environment message.

“Preserving our environment is paramount to our survival, and creating a Bunji channel of SundanceTM-inspired content will keep the focus where it needs to be,” Namer said. “With more than 80 million households and the backing of Eye On Media Network, BunjiTM gives potential advertisers the trust and confidence of an established company and proof of distribution as well as high revenue potential. Our motto is “Reaching Everyone – Everywhere”.

BunjiTM allows users to establish their own channel — available publicly or as an in-house product — that has the ability to livestream broadcast quality content, upload video and music, sync all social media content and/or download content from multiple media libraries to curate their channel to their specific audience. Users can also schedule delivery of content quickly and easily.

“Broadcast television is on its last legs,” Namer said. “With BunjTMi, users won’t need to look anywhere else for pro-environment content.”

About Eye On Media Network, Inc.

Eye On Media, Inc. (OTCBB: EOMN) is actively engaged in the acquisition, development, production and distribution of television and multi-media programming content that is for the people and by the people — giving a voice back to communities with good news and entertainment that is conducive to society. EOMN distributes its content through Comcast (22 million subscribers), Direct TV, LLC (35 million subscribers), Dish TV (13 million subscribers), and Roku Network (12 million subscribers). The Company subsidiary, Eye On South Florida, Inc., is a fully operational television network appearing over the air on Channel 16 in South Florida and widely viewed on the internet and all mobile devices. The viewing area of Channel 16live extends from Vero Beach, Florida through West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and to Key West, as well as west Martin County, comprising approximately 2.8 million households. It also distributes streaming content separately on the internet through various websites including http://www.channel16live.com.

