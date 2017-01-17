Harris FliteScene® CERTON provided an effective, timely, and in-depth analysis in their important role as a FACE Verification Authority and are valuable partners in achieving this goal.

Day 2 of the final Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) Consortium meeting of 2016 convened to discuss and promote reusability and interoperability of software components. Harris Corporation, in addition to hosting the FACE meeting at their Palm Bay facility, announced conformance for their FliteScene® software. Judy Cerenzia, The Open Group FACE™ Consortium Program Director, presented Brad Truesdell, Director of Programs for Avionics Business Unit at Harris, with the official FACE Conformance Certificate for FliteScene. Brad states, “Harris Corporation has been a proud member of the FACE Consortium since its inception, and conformance verification for Flitescene is a momentous step forward.” Harris FliteScene Digital Map is a high performance, combat proven, feature rich, digital moving map software product that provides advanced situational awareness for the most demanding conditions faced by both civilian and military flight crews. FliteScene supports advanced terrain awareness and obstacle avoidance features to help keep you safe during your mission. http://www.Harris.com/solution/flitescene-digital-map

The Open Group FACE conformance Verification Authority (VA) activities were executed by CERTON Engineering in Melbourne, FL. CERTON is a trusted leader in DO178, DO254, ARP4754, and ARP4761 airborne safety certification. Doug Williams, Chief Systems Engineer at Harris, had the following to say about the interactions with CERTON and the FACE Conformance Process:

“Conformance verification activities ensure that our customers receive quality solutions that meet the growing need for common software architecture. The standards established by the FACE Consortium are a significant step forward in open architecture initiatives. CERTON provided an effective, timely, and in-depth analysis in their important role as a FACE Verification Authority and are valuable partners in achieving this goal.”

CERTON is one of only two commercial VAs and the only commercial VA to have performed verification activities on a FACE Certified UoC (Unit of Conformance). FACE Certification was affirmed by the FACE CA Certification Authority, Vanderbilt University. Justin Bragan, CERTON Director of Sales and Business Development, said:

“The FACE Technical Standard is an important enabler for building meaningful and reusable software components for today and tomorrow’s airborne systems. CERTON is proud to be a part of the FACE consortium and honored to be one of only a handful of FACE VAs. Our goal as a VA is to accurately verify FACE conformance with minimal impact to the companies developing FACE UoCs. For FliteScene, CERTON completed our VA activities in less than 10 days. We hope our involvement promotes additional interest and utilization of the FACE Technical Standard.”

About The FACE Technical Standard

The FACE Technical Standard, http://www.OpenGroup.org/FACE, is the open avionics standard for making military computing operations more robust, interoperable, portable and secure. The standard enables developers to create and deploy a wide catalog of applications for use across the entire spectrum of military aviation systems through a common operating environment. The latest edition of the standard further promotes application interoperability and portability with enhanced requirements for exchanging data among FACE components and emphasis on defining common language requirements for the standard.

About CERTON

Over the last decade, CERTON has established an identity of unparalleled safety-critical certification solutions in the aerospace, medical device, and transportation industries. CERTON has internally developed tools and exclusive technology designed to streamline approvals of safety-critical systems, software, and complex hardware. These competitive advantages allow CERTON to minimize the time-to-market of customer products while providing a Firm-Fixed Cost to its customers. CERTON provides expertise in all phases of systems, software, and complex hardware product design life cycles to support rapid approval of safety-critical customer products.

Contact CERTON today at sales(at)certon(dot)com or visit http://www.CERTON.com to see how we can reduce the overall cost of your safety-critical software or hardware approval.