Off-Label Drug Promotion:

FDA’s Recent Enforcement in the Product Promotional Arena

**An FDAnews Webinar**

Jan. 30, 2016 — 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

http://www.fdanews.com/off-labeldrugpromotion

The FDA’s authority to restrict off-label communications has been successfully challenged in a series of court decisions suggesting that companies may distribute truthful — non-misleading information — about off-label uses of their products without violating the FDCA.

Join legal expert Alan Minsk — of Arnall Golden Gregory — on Jan. 30 when he’ll discuss the FDA’s latest rules on what speech is and is not protected.

In this 1-hour webinar attendees will learn about:



FDA’s enforcement against pre-approval promotion

The PhRMA/BIO principles on sharing truthful and non-misleading information

FDA's recent public hearing on off-label communications

Non-FDA-related issues to consider with off-label promotion

A look ahead to where the industry might be headed

Register today and learn about how manufacturers can promote off-label uses of their drug while remaining compliant with FDA regulations.

Meet the Presenter:

Alan G. Minsk is a partner and leader of the Food and Drug Practice Team at Arnall Golden Gregory. Mr. Minsk focuses his practice on advising pharmaceutical, biologic, medical device, cosmetic, food (including dietary supplements and medical foods) companies, on all legal and regulatory matters relating to the FDA.

Who Will Benefit:



Compliance officers

Consultants/service providers

Executive management

General/corporate counsel

Investigators

Managers

Manufacturing directors and supervisors

Regulatory/legislative affairs professionals

Risk management specialists

Sales/marketing personnel

Strategic planning and business development staff

Webinar Details:

Off-Label Drug Promotion:

FDA’s Recent Enforcement in the Product Promotional Arena

**An FDAnews Webinar**

Jan. 30, 2016 — 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET

http://www.fdanews.com/off-labeldrugpromotion

Tuition:

$287 per site

Easy Ways to Register:

Online: http://www.fdanews.com/off-labeldrugpromotion

By phone: 888-838-5578 or 703-538-7600

About FDAnews:

FDAnews is the premier provider of domestic and international regulatory, legislative, and business news and information for executives in industries regulated by the US FDA and the European Medicines Agency. Pharmaceutical and medical device professionals rely on FDAnews' print and electronic newsletters, books and conferences to stay in compliance with international standards and the FDA's complex and ever-changing regulations.