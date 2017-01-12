Falls Church, VA (PRWEB) January 12, 2017
Off-Label Drug Promotion:
FDA’s Recent Enforcement in the Product Promotional Arena
**An FDAnews Webinar**
Jan. 30, 2016 — 1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. ET
http://www.fdanews.com/off-labeldrugpromotion
The FDA’s authority to restrict off-label communications has been successfully challenged in a series of court decisions suggesting that companies may distribute truthful — non-misleading information — about off-label uses of their products without violating the FDCA.
Join legal expert Alan Minsk — of Arnall Golden Gregory — on Jan. 30 when he’ll discuss the FDA’s latest rules on what speech is and is not protected.
In this 1-hour webinar attendees will learn about:
- FDA’s enforcement against pre-approval promotion
- The PhRMA/BIO principles on sharing truthful and non-misleading information
- FDA's recent public hearing on off-label communications
- Non-FDA-related issues to consider with off-label promotion
- A look ahead to where the industry might be headed
Register today and learn about how manufacturers can promote off-label uses of their drug while remaining compliant with FDA regulations.
Meet the Presenter:
Alan G. Minsk is a partner and leader of the Food and Drug Practice Team at Arnall Golden Gregory. Mr. Minsk focuses his practice on advising pharmaceutical, biologic, medical device, cosmetic, food (including dietary supplements and medical foods) companies, on all legal and regulatory matters relating to the FDA.
Who Will Benefit:
- Compliance officers
- Consultants/service providers
- Executive management
- General/corporate counsel
- Investigators
- Managers
- Manufacturing directors and supervisors
- Regulatory/legislative affairs professionals
- Risk management specialists
- Sales/marketing personnel
- Strategic planning and business development staff
Webinar Details:
Tuition:
$287 per site
Easy Ways to Register:
Online: http://www.fdanews.com/off-labeldrugpromotion
By phone: 888-838-5578 or 703-538-7600
