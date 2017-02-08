Innovations created in our federal laboratories have the ability to expand the current market and create new industries and jobs.

The Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC) is the congressionally-appointed representative of the nationwide network of the 300 federal labs which is mandated to educate, facilitate and promote technology transfer (T2). Simply stated, T2 is the process that moves federal technologies researched and developed in our federal laboratories out of the lab and into the marketplace. The FLC has prepared a transition document to assist President Donald J. Trump’s administration in recognizing the importance of T2 and the FLC’s unique ability to support this job-creating process.

The FLC offers research and development professionals a path to access information, resources and viable technologies that positively impact the free market through public-private collaboration. The FLC has created web based tools and resources such as FLCBusiness, the most comprehensive searchable database of resources and technologies available to aid industry professionals to bring products and services to the public.

“Innovations created in our federal laboratories have the ability to expand the current market and create new industries and jobs,” said Paul Zielinski, FLC Chair. “The mechanisms to achieve this collaboration are not federal grants, they are powerful agreements to make new ideas and technologies available to us all.”

The FLC transition document features several case studies that demonstrate how T2 led to the creation of revolutionary products such as the recognizable Apple voice “Siri,” and important medical advancements such as better quality coronary stents. T2 even helped to save our Vice President’s plane from a near catastrophic incident when it veered off the runway at LaGuardia airport. In addition, the document demonstrates the impact T2 had on the U.S. economy across 11 different federal agencies.

The positive impression T2 leaves on the economy and the public are evident when we look around every day. The FLC will continue to educate, facilitate and promote in the name of innovation and national growth.

The transition document is available for download in the FLC media library at federallabs.org.

About the Federal Laboratory Consortium for Technology Transfer (FLC)

Organized in 1974 and formally chartered by the Federal Technology Transfer Act of 1986, the FLC is a nationwide network of approximately 300 federal laboratories, centers, parent departments, and agencies that establishes strategies and opportunities for linking laboratory mission technologies and expertise with the marketplace. To accomplish its mission of assisting the movement of innovative federal research and development into the U.S. economy, the FLC provides various resources from training to regional and national meetings so its members can obtain the resources they need to achieve successful technology transfer. To learn more about the FLC and its mission, visit