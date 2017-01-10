FPT Software Named AUTOSAR'S Development Partner

We are thrilled to be joining the ranks of partners of AUTOSAR. This is an opportunity for FPT Software to move upper in the value chain, especially in Automotive domain.

FPT Software proudly announced today that the company has recently become Development Partner of the automotive platform consortium, AUTOSAR. As a Development Partner of AUTOSAR, FPT Software will be sharing its extensive experience and knowledge of software development standards, processes and methodologies with the AUTOSAR community.

The AUTOSAR consortium is the driving organisation behind the largest standardised automotive software architecture. Designing such a standard aims at satisfying the growing demands of automotive software, development tools and solutions due to the rapid increase of electronic control units (ECUs) and networks in automotive platforms.

Participating in AUTOSAR means that FPT Software will have the right to use AUTOSAR technology, access information, specifications and related IP of other AUTOSAR partners as well as cooperate in work packages.

Regarding the event, Mr. Nguyen Duc Kinh – Director of the FPT Software’s Global Automotive Unit said: "We are thrilled to be joining the ranks of partners of AUTOSAR. This is an opportunity for FPT Software to move upper in the value chain, especially in Automotive domain. It is now time for us to take further steps in the development of solutions following AUTOSAR standard”.

For the last 10 years, FPT Software has been offering numerous services and solutions to top global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier-1 company in the Automotive field. Main solutions and services are in Infortainment and Navigation, Safety and Comfort, Smart Apps and Platforms, LSI Design, Vehicle engineering and Vehicle control. For more information on FPT Software’s Automotive domain expertise, please visit https://www.fpt-software.com/industries/automotive/

About AUTOSAR

AUTOSAR (AUTomotive Open System ARchitecture) is a worldwide development partnership of car manufacturers, suppliers and other companies from the electronics, semiconductor and software industry. Since 2003 they have been working on the development and introduction of an open, standardized software architecture for the automotive industry. By simplifying the exchange and update options for software and hardware with the AUTOSAR approach, it forms the basis for reliably controlling the growing complexity of the electrical and electronic systems in motor vehicles. AUTOSAR also improves cost efficiency without compromising quality. The "core partners" of AUTOSAR are the BMW Group, Bosch, Continental, Daimler AG, Ford, General Motors, PSA Peugeot Citroën, Toyota and the Volkswagen Group. In addition to these companies, more than 160 members play an important role in the success of the partnership. Companies which join the AUTOSAR Development Partnership can use the specifications free of charges.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is part of FPT Corporation - the global leading technology, outsourcing and IT services group headquarted in Vietnam with over US$1.8 billion revenue and 28,000 employees. Qualified with CMMI Level 5 & ISO 27001:2013, FPT Software delivers world-class services in Analytics, IoT, Mobility, Cloud, Embedded System, QA testing, Legacy Migration, Package Implementation, Application Service, and BPO services globally from delivery centers across the United States, Japan, Europe, Australia, Vietnam and the Asia Pacific. With focus on R&D activities to improve quality of services, the company has been serving over 400 customers worldwide, of which nearly 50 are Fortune 500 in the industries of manufacturing, semiconductors, healthcare, utility, financial services, satellite TV and more.

For more information, please visit https://www.fpt-software.com/