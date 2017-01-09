Create Moments That Inspire the World

FilmUp's main goal is to leave a lasting imprint on the world of media. This platform and the Moments Contest both mark the beginning of this mission.

FilmUp announces its first annual MOMENTS film contest with a grand prize of $1000. The goal of this contest is to inspire filmmakers to tell their stories of pivotal moments in their lives. Each film must be between 30 - 60 seconds in length (not including credits). FilmUp is seeking short yet powerful pieces. There is no entry fee. Contest details are available at: http://www.filmup.co/momentscontest. Submissions open January 1, 2017 and close February 15, 2017. Filmmakers and storytellers across the globe are invited to submit.

Moments Contest Video: A Message from the Founders

https://www.facebook.com/pg/filmup.co/videos/

Some would say the true beauty of filmmaking is in capturing moments. Those moments that create an inexplicable shift in our perspectives, in our minds, and in our hearts. Those that propel us to the path we’re meant to be on, for better or for worse.

FilmUp founders, Aryeh Hoppenstein and Christina Chironna, believe that catching these pivotal moments is a key part of life. It’s one of the reasons why they are creating a new platform for filmmakers - to move the world in the best possible direction: up.

Before they launch FilmUp in March 2017, they want YOU to share some of your moments - whether it be a sincere smile from a stranger that gave you hope, a spontaneous trip that opened your mind to new possibilities, a passionate argument that catapulted you in a new direction, or a random act of kindness that completely changed your perspective. Film it, share it, and give the world a chance to catch it. Winners will be notified March 10, 2017.

Those interested should submit at http://www.filmup.co/contestsubmit

FilmUp Moments Contest Details:

PRIZES

1ST PLACE $1,000

2ND PLACE $500

3RD PLACE $250

RULES



Must be a narrative film

Total run time: 30 - 60 seconds (not including credits)

One of these "moments" must be a turning point in your film's storyline

All films must be specifically made for the FilmUp "Moments" Competition

Films may be in any language or have no dialogue at all. Foreign-language audio (or important on-screen text) must have English subtitles.

All final films should be uploaded through our contest portal provided in our submission form. Please keep your final file under 1GB.

DATES & DEADLINES

Opening Submission Date: January 1, 2017

Final Submission Date: February 15, 2017

Notification Date: March 10, 2017