Fishman Stewart PLLC, a leading intellectual property law firm, is pleased to announce the addition of four patent attorneys to its growing intellectual property practice. The firm celebrated its 20-year anniversary last year.

Fishman Stewart recently welcomed John P. Guenther as Partner, Penny L. Prater and Mark J. Lambrecht as Of Counsel, and Michael B. Comeau as Associate. The four patent attorneys further expand the expertise of the team of talented intellectual property attorneys at Fishman Stewart.

Partner John P. Guenther is a well-known and very experienced patent professional in the IP community. He counsels and represents a number of Fortune 500 companies, as well as multi-national organizations and universities. His practice encompasses all aspects of intellectual property. John has extensive experience in the automotive, plastics, aerospace, health systems, medical devices, healthcare, advertising, and telematics industries. Previously, he was in-house counsel for a leading international plastics company, and was most recently an intellectual property practice group leader for an Am Law 200 law firm. John has earned several honors in the legal industry including Best Lawyers, IP Stars, and an AV Rating from Martindale. He is joined in his move by Associate Michael B. Comeau. Michael’s practice includes all aspects of the procurement, management, and enforcement of intellectual property rights variety of technologies. His experience includes a wide range of trademark and copyright disputes for clients in the healthcare, media, real estate, and banking companies sectors.

Counsel Penny L. Prater has extensive expertise in the energy sector. She began her legal career as a patent examiner at the United States Patent and Trademark office and has worked for several major oil companies as an engineer as well as a lawyer. Penny is highly experienced in patent portfolio management, licensing and dispute resolution. She has been legal representative on nearly 100 patents, which were personally prosecuted in-house, and collaborated with outside counsel on numerous others.

Counsel Mark J. Lambrecht has drafted and prosecuted numerous patent applications for a variety of medical imaging and monitoring technologies. He has a background in physics and extensive experience in the electrical, electro-mechanical, and electro-magnetic arts.

“We are thrilled to welcome John, Penny, Mark and Michael to the Fishman Stewart team,” said Michael Stewart, Co-founder of the firm. “The knowledge and experience that these four talented IP professionals bring to the firm further enhance our depth of expertise.”

About Fishman Stewart PLLC

The attorneys at Fishman Stewart develop IP promotion strategies for organizations of all sizes in every part of the world. Since 1996, the attorneys at Fishman Stewart have obtained tens of thousands of patents and trademarks and represented clients in hundreds of contested matters. The firm focuses exclusively on patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets and licensing for companies around the world from its Bloomfield Hills, Michigan office. Fishman Stewart is a leader in intellectual property law and is consistently recognized by WTR1000, Patent 1000, Best Law Firms®, and Juristat Best Patent Firms. Visit: http://www.fishstewip.com