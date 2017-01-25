The annual UC Excellence Award recognizes and honors companies who have developed exceptional unified communications hardware, software, and services that are leading the way in this growing industry. It’s inspiring to see such commitment to excellence and I look forward to seeing future innovation from Fonality.

Fonality announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Heads Up Display as a recipient of the 2016 Unified Communications Excellence Award presented by TMC’s INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine.

The annual Unified Communications Excellence Award recognizes and honors companies who have developed exceptional unified communications hardware, software and services that are leading the way in this growing industry.

“It gives me great pleasure to present Fonality with a Unified Communications Excellence Award for their Heads Up Display solution and their team’s commitment to addressing the real needs of the marketplace,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “It’s inspiring to see such commitment to excellence and I look forward to seeing future innovation from Fonality.”

Heads Up Display helps employees be more efficient and effective, making it easier for them to select the best way to initiate, receive, and respond to business communications. HUD is all about collaboration, boosting productivity, improving customer service, and enabling employees to work smarter.

“At Fonality, Unified Communications is what makes us tic. With one application display to rule them all, you can manage your phone calls, voicemail, instant messaging, conference calls, email, screen sharing, video conferences, and more – all from your HUD dashboard,” said Ali Rizvi, Director of Product Management, Fonality. “We are thrilled to be the recipient of our fourth consecutive INTERNET TELEPHONY UC Excellence Award.”

