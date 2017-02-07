Fonolo's New Whitepaper Explores the Top 10 Customer Service Trends for 2017 Technology is transforming the customer service industry at a rapid rate, and businesses are struggling to keep up. This whitepaper cuts through the noise by highlighting the most important areas organizations should focus on to remain competitive.

Fonolo, the pioneer in cloud-based call-back solutions for the contact center, has released a complimentary whitepaper for customer service professionals, “Top 10 Customer Service Trends for 2017.” This report outlines trends impacting customer support, and key strategies to ensure success for the future.

A study published in 2016 from NewVoiceMedia indicated that companies lose more than $62 billion each year due to poor customer service. Keeping up with customer service trends is a priority for most organizations. This whitepaper examines 10 trends that should be top of mind for contact center managers throughout the year.

The report explains how to:



Deliver service offerings that the next generation expects

Properly rollout chatbot support

Improve agent engagement to avoid burnout

In addition, the report identifies the impact of personalization, speed of service, and the influence customer effort has on satisfaction, all while outlining strategies for improvement.

“Technology is transforming the customer service industry at a rapid rate, and businesses are struggling to keep up,” said Fonolo’s Director of Marketing, Daniela Puzzo. “This whitepaper cuts through the noise by highlighting the most important areas organizations should focus on to remain competitive.”

This report is a must read for anyone seeking to improve customer service in 2017. To download a complimentary copy visit “Top 10 Customer Service Trends for 2017.”

