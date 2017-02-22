Fonolo to Exhibit at Sourcing Decisions 2017

Meet Fonolo at Sourcing Decisions 2017 in Toronto, Canada. As contact center BPOs look to modernize their processes, we look forward to demonstrating ways they can achieve a competitive edge with Fonolo’s solutions.

Fonolo, the pioneer in cloud-based call-back solutions for the contact center, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at Sourcing Decisions, taking place March 2, 2017 at St. Andrew’s Club & Conference Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Sourcing Decisions 2017 is a brand new conference meant specifically for enterprises seeking to advance their knowledge in robotics automation, artificial intelligence and newly emerging digital platforms to better engage customers. The conference will feature a series of panel discussions and presentations from some of the leading minds in enterprise ICT procurement, sourcing and vendor management.

The global BPO sector is under tremendous pressure with the rise of technology-led automated services such as AI, machine learning, and robotic process automation. According to The World Economic Forum, these advancements could impact more than 5 million jobs by 2020. This, coupled with a new economic reality shaping North America, has CIOs re-evaluating their operation’s strategy.

“The conference is tackling some of the most pertinent challenges facing sourcing, procurement and supply chain professionals – and it’s clear that topics like robotics and automation, fast-rising fintechs, and advancing the modern contact center are definitely on the minds of our senior executive audience,” said Kirk Laughlin, content director of Sourcing Decisions and managing director of Nearshore Americas.

“We’re delighted to be a premiere sponsor for this innovative event,” said Shai Berger. “As contact center BPOs look to modernize their processes, we look forward to demonstrating ways they can achieve a competitive edge with Fonolo’s solutions.”

About Fonolo

Fonolo is the leading provider of cloud-based call-back solutions. The company’s innovative products improve the way call centers interact with their customers by seamlessly replacing hold time with a call-back. Regardless of where the conversation begins – on the web, mobile or by phone – Fonolo quickly and conveniently routes customers through the call center, connecting them to the right agent and eliminating hold time. A growing list of organizations trust Fonolo to improve the call center experience for their customers. Fonolo was named “Top Technology Provider” by the 2015 Call Center Week Awards.

To learn more about how Fonolo can help reduce abandonment rates, improve your customer experiences, and lower costs, visit fonolo.com.

About Sourcing Decisions

Sourcing Decisions 2017 is designed to meet U.S. and Canadian enterprise business, IT and finance leaders where they are today – wrestling with complex issues and varied pressures to align resources so their enterprises can thrive. In acknowledging the outdated nature of traditional 'outsourcing,' the conference will spearhead a 'next-generation' dialogue on global sourcing by more sharply defining how global IT, business-process, cloud service providers, and country partners can assist in achieving better outcomes for customers and investors. Learn more at sourcingdecisions.com.