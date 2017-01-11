Fonolo explores the "10 Leading Customer Experience Trends for 2017" in its latest whitepaper. Customers expect consistent experiences across different channels and will go elsewhere if businesses can’t provide that.

A new whitepaper issued by Fonolo, the pioneer in cloud-based call-back solutions for the contact center, explores the “10 Leading Customer Experience Trends for 2017”. The report names chatbots, virtual assistants and self-service tools, as among the top trends that will impact the customer experience this year.

96 percent of customers who have to exert high-effort when dealing with a business are reportedly disloyal. This report will help business leaders understand the importance of clearly defined support channels, and how to refine the omni-channel customer experience.

Additionally, this whitepaper provides insight into:



Proper use cases for chatbot support

Virtual assistants as a tool for customer service

How to escalate from online channels to the voice channel

The role humans will have on the customer experience

The paper further considers emerging trends that have been predicted to take the customer experience by storm in the not too distant future.

“We’re in the middle of what many people are calling the ‘Age of the Customer’,” said Fonolo’s Director of Marketing, Daniela Puzzo. “Customers expect consistent experiences across different channels and will go elsewhere if businesses can’t provide that.”

This report is a must-read for anyone seeking to improve the customer experience. To download a complimentary copy visit, 10 Leading Customer Experience Trends for 2017. For more ideas on how to improve operations, join Fonolo and the Greater Toronto Area Contact Centre Association (GTACC) on January 26th at 2PM ET, for a webinar discussing “4 Practical Ways to Drive Agent Engagement”.

