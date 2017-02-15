I am honored to be selected to join the exclusive Forbes Agency Council. I look forward to the opportunity to contribute business and marketing insights to Forbes.com, and to connect and collaborate with other marketing agency leaders.

Prism Global Marketing Solutions, an Arizona-based inbound marketing agency, is proud to announce that Elyse Flynn Meyer, President & Founder, has been selected as a member of the Forbes Agency Council. The Forbes Agency Council is an invitation-only community for executives in successful public relations, media strategy, creative and advertising agencies.

Members are individually selected by the Council’s community team, who look for executives whose success in a specific industry has been recognized publicly by industry organizations or trade publications. The Forbes Agency Council is a new and innovative community for executives to discuss and solve pressing business challenges with their peers, and share their unique insights through thought leadership articles on Forbes.com

"I am honored to be selected to join the exclusive Forbes Agency Council. I look forward to the opportunity to contribute business and marketing insights to Forbes.com, and to connect and collaborate with other agency leaders," says Elyse Flynn Meyer.

About Prism Global Marketing Solutions:

Prism Global Marketing Solutions is an inbound marketing and sales agency and HubSpot Platinum Partner providing strategic online and inbound consulting and support to organizations around the globe. Prism Global Marketing Solutions understands the constraints of marketing time and budgets. They focus on finding the most unique and effective solutions for their clients to achieve the greatest return on investment from their marketing strategy. Services include: inbound marketing, sales alignment, digital marketing, search engine optimization, lead generation, marketing strategy, marketing automation, social media marketing, and marketing analytics. http://www.prismglobalmarketing.com