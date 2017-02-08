FreedomPop

FreedomPop was founded on the premise that “the Internet is a right, not a privilege.” Over the past four years it has leveraged Internet technologies to enable a private sector solution to bridging the digital divide with its freemium business model offering consumers 500 megabytes of free data, 200 voice minutes and 500 texts. Over 500,000 Americans currently benefit from 100 percent free wireless Internet from FreedomPop and more than 1 billion megabytes of free data has been given to consumers. While FreedomPop has played a role in bridging the digital divide in America, there are more than 100,000 Americans who have tried to subscribe to FreedomPop, but who don’t have an electronic payment form and can’t take advantage of FreedomPop’s basic free offer.

In its effort to serve these unserved Americans, FreedomPop applied for, and on December 1, 2016 was granted a Lifeline Broadband Provider (LBP) designation so that it could provide eligible Lifeline subscribers with a compelling mobile broadband package with enhanced security and compression features that retail for $10.99. In addition, Lifeline subscribers would be able to purchase heavier data plans at a $10 discount to normal prices.

Over the past several months, FreedomPop invested more than $1 million to develop and leverage its Internet capabilities to more effectively qualify Lifeline applicants and protect the Universal Service Fund from waste, fraud and abuse with best-in-class processes. In addition, its unique and extensive digital acquisition capabilities enable it to reach a broader set of customers who are new to the program and might not be touched by traditional offline means currently pervasive by other providers. With the FCC’s recent order rescinding all LBP designations, FreedomPop is now looking to work together with the FCC and the states to establish a clear path forward so that it can launch its Lifeline services nationwide in the not-too-distant future.

“FreedomPop is committed to working together with the FCC and the states to address the challenges faced by low-income Americans on the wrong side of the digital divide, while protecting the Universal Service Fund from waste, fraud and abuse,” said Eric Schimpf, FreedomPop’s Head of Lifeline who joined the company just 3 months ago. “In light of recent developments at the FCC, we are re-doubling our efforts to ensure thousands of economically disadvantaged Americans that had signed up to be our first Lifeline customers are not left abandoned,” said Schimpf. “We look forward to working with Chairman Pai, the FCC staff and the states to address concerns over program integrity and to ensure that the overall program objective of providing affordable access to modern communications services like mobile broadband is quickly achieved.”

