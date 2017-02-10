Realtor Richard Bryan Becomes 5-Time Diamond Award Winner

Richard Bryan This honor of recognition is humbling. To have received it five years in a row gives me a goal to strive for each year. Past News Releases RSS

Realtor Richard Bryan, of Fridrich & Clark Realty, recently received, for the fifth consecutive year, the Greater Nashville Association of Realtors Diamond Award. To earn this accolade, Realtors must reach $10 million in volume or 100 transactions.

“This honor of recognition is humbling. To have received it five years in a row gives me a goal to strive for each year,” said Bryan, a top producer in middle Tennessee whose combined sales in 2016 topped $60 million.

In 2001 and from 2003-2015, Bryan obtained the highest volume of all Fridrich & Clark individual agents. Furthermore, from 2001-2015, he had the most number of transactions of all Fridrich & Clark agents.

“Richard was expedient and professional as always,” said clients Tony and Liz Phillips. “Richard always goes above and beyond the call of his duty, and helps make one of the most important life decisions less stressful.”

About Richard Bryan, Fridrich & Clark Realty, LLC

Richard Bryan has more than 27 years of experience in residential sales. He is an Accredited Buyer’s Representative (less than 150 Nashville Realtors hold this national certification), Certified Residential Specialist (only four percent of Realtors hold this national certification), Certified New Home Sales Professional (less than 300 Realtors in the state of Tennessee hold this designation), Green Designation, Graduate, REALTOR Institute, Short Sales and Foreclosure Resource, Senior Real Estate Specialist and Seller Representative Specialist. For more information, please call (615) 327-4800, or visit http://www.fridrichandclark.com/richard-bryan.

About the NALA™

