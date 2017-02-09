The Friends of the California State Fair Scholarship Program is currently accepting applications for the 2017-18 academic year.

Since 1993, the Friends of the California State Fair Scholarship Program has supported high achieving California students. The program offers 14 categories of scholarships ranging from $1,000 - $2,500 each with varying eligibility requirements. Categories include: International Agricultural Trade, Culinary Cooking/Hospitality/Event Management, Trade School and Viticulture and Enology.

Applicants may apply for one scholarship category of their choice per year and will be evaluated based on academics, community service, quality of essay and recommendations. Top scholarship winners in select categories may be invited to compete for the $5,000 Ironstone Concours Foundation Scholarship. Scholarships are not renewable; however, students may reapply each year as long as they continue to meet the eligibility criteria.

The Friends of the California State Fair Scholarship Program is a collaboration between the Friends of the California State Fair, the California Exposition and State Fair, the California State Fair Agricultural Advisory Council, the Ironstone Concours Foundation, Blue Diamond Growers and Western Fairs Association. International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS), an independent scholarship management company, hosts the online application process and disburses awards for the program.

The deadline to apply is March 2, 2017. Learn more at http://www.castatefair.org/scholarship/.

About the Friends of the California State Fair

The Friends of the California State Fair is a charitable, nonprofit, volunteer organization that supports programs and education initiatives at the California Exposition State Fair. For nearly three decades the Friends of the California State Fair have supported California students through their scholarship program.

About the California State Fair

For more than 160 years, the California State Fair has showcased the best of the Golden State. During the 2016 State Fair at Cal Expo nearly 675,000 people experienced the best and made memories that will last a lifetime. Cal Expo was dedicated as a place to celebrate California's achievements, industries, agriculture, diversity of its people, traditions and trends that shape the Golden State's future.