In Dallas Bankruptcy court on December 30th, the court approved an agreement between Frymire Services and Earthwise Home Services to allow Earthwise Home Services to answer all customer calls for service and questions while Frymire Services is working through their reorganization Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

This is a sigh of relief for many unsuspecting customers of Frymire Services who may have had some confusion when a few articles were published in the Dallas News (article 2). Earthwise Home Services, another Dallas based company, is assisting Frymire in the interim by answering all customer calls to assist with any emergencies or challenges those customers were coming up against while Frymire continues to work through their reorganization plan.

Earthwise Home Services President Jeff Ballard stated, “I think Frymire is a great company. They’ve been servicing the Dallas residents for over 65 years and I am more than happy to assist the Frymire family and their customers. Having my company help their customers on a temporary basis allows them to get everything worked out. I’m confident they will have this resolved in no time.” Jeff said during an interview Friday afternoon.

With Earthwise Home Services providing the same service to all residential homes in the Dallas Metro plex, Frymire customers with plumbing, heating and cooling and service needs won’t have to play the guessing game about who to call to assist them. HVAC manager, Kyle Bobrowski of Earthwise was quoted saying, “We have a long history of assisting customers with both common and unique challenges regarding their plumbing and HVAC systems and feel confident that Frymire customers will be pleased with our level of service in the interim.”

In a brief interview with George R. Frymire, President of Frymire Services, he commented in regards to the agreement, “I’m very thankful Earthwise Home Services has offered to assist us, they are one of the few companies that can provide our customers with the level of professionalism and quality that we have expected from our employees for over 65 years.”

For any questions, please contact Frymire and Earthwise at 972-367-0052

Case No.: 16-32814-SGJ11

Court of Record: North District of Texas