There is a growing need for quality childcare providers in Iowa as the number of providers has been on the decline for a number of years. Since July, the Webster, Calhoun and Pocahontas county area has experienced a net loss of 17 child care providers for a loss of 154 child care spaces. The previous year, the area experienced a net loss of 23 child care providers for a total of 252 child care spaces.

With an expanding economy and new industries that have and will be coming to the area, the problem is becoming even more critical. Employers need good workers; families need quality, reliable child care so that they can go to work; children need quality, caring and educational environments so that they can grow and thrive.

Linking Families and Communities has set up a fund through a partnership with Child Care Resource & Referral of Northwest Iowa to assist child care providers in Webster, Calhoun and Pocahontas counties with start-up costs.

First time Registered Child Development Home Providers can apply for up to $1,000 and a newly Licensed Child Care Center is eligible to apply for up to $5,000 to offset start-up costs. Interested individuals are encouraged to contact a Child Care Consultant for an application and additional information regarding the process. Funding is available until June 30, 2017. Child Care Consultants with Mid-Sioux Opportunity, Inc. serving this area are Jami Huster at jhuster(at)midsioux(dot)org or 515-573-0029 and Rebekah Hungate at rhungate(at)midsoux(dot)org or at 515-573-0038

“There are several reasons we are experiencing such a critical need for child care in our region. The new regulations that providers need to follow is just one of the reasons,” states Elizabeth Stanek, Director of Linking Families and Communities. “Our local economy depends on a quality workforce and without quality child care many families are forced to seek employment where they can find child care or opt out of the workforce altogether."

Linking Families and Communities is located at 822 Central Avenue, Suite 340, Fort Dodge, IA 50501. Additional information is available by calling 515-955-5437 or visiting the website at http://www.linking-families.com. #ThisIsFortDodge