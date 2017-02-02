A new partnership between GOBI® Library Solutions from EBSCO (GOBI Library Solutions) and Digitalia Hispanica (Digitalia) is making thousands of Spanish-language e-books available in GOBI®, the leading web-based acquisitions tool for finding, ordering and managing e-books and print books for libraries. As a result, libraries can use the GOBI acquisitions tool to efficiently acquire Spanish-language academic e-books in minutes from within their existing GOBI workflow.

GOBI Library Solutions, a part of EBSCO Information Services, is the leader in collection development and acquisition workflow solutions for academic and research libraries around the world. The partnership with Digitalia greatly expands non-English title lists in GOBI, providing nearly 20,000 e-books from approximately 150 publishers in Spanish and other select languages. The agreement also gives GOBI users access to content from nine publishers exclusive to Digitalia, including Biblioteca Nueva, Anthropos, Visor and more.

GOBI provides users with access to more than 13 million titles, including more than one million e-books from more than 25 publishers and aggregators, all in one place. GOBI customers also benefit from duplication control across all formats, full-text reviews and refined selection lists, Spotlight Lists highlighting premier and high-interest titles, real-time management reports and more.

A leading aggregator of Spanish e-books, Digitalia’s catalog provides libraries that use GOBI with strong content in the Social Sciences and Spanish and Latin American Literature. Titles are available title by title with unlimited user access models and are quickly delivered to users within minutes.

Lluis Claret, CEO of Digitalia Hispanica says, “We are very excited to launch this new partnership with one of the most important and respected distributors for libraries, GOBI Library Solutions. We are delighted to be available through GOBI, which will allow our content to be easily accessed by thousands of librarians and to reach new market opportunities. For Digitalia and GOBI Library Solutions, this is a natural alliance that can only bring benefits to libraries.”

GOBI Library Solutions Senior Vice President Mark Kendall says the partnership with Digitalia will help libraries quickly search for and acquire academic Spanish-language content in their familiar GOBI workflow. “We want to help libraries more easily build their Spanish and international scholarly e-book collections. The partnership with Digitalia helps provide our customers instant access to more titles from Spanish-language publishers all in one place.”

For more information about GOBI Library Solutions, please visit: gobi.ebsco.com.

About Digitalia Hispanica

DIGITALIA http://www.digitalia.us is a global leader in Spanish language ebooks and ejournals, with a select catalogue of more than 22,000 titles and a solid number of prestigious clients among academic and public libraries worldwide. Recently it has irrupted in the streaming market for libraries with a platform of multilingual films and documentaries.

About GOBI Library Solutions from EBSCO

GOBI® Library Solutions from EBSCO, formerly YBP Library Services, offers over 13 million print and e-books to academic, research and special libraries worldwide. From streamlining workflows to partnering with library staff, GOBI Library Solutions is committed to providing the best solution for libraries’ acquisition, collection development and technical service needs. For more than 40 years, the mission has remained same—to partner with libraries in providing access to the broadest selection of scholarly content available. For more information, visit the GOBI Library Solutions website at: gobi.ebsco.com.

About EBSCO Information Services

EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO) is the leading discovery service provider for libraries worldwide with more than 11,000 discovery customers in over 100 countries. EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS) provides each institution with a comprehensive, single search box for its entire collection, offering unparalleled relevance ranking quality and extensive customization. EBSCO is also the preeminent provider of online research content for libraries, including hundreds of research databases, historical archives, point-of-care medical reference, and corporate learning tools serving millions of end users at tens of thousands of institutions. EBSCO is the leading provider of electronic journals & books for libraries, with subscription management for more than 360,000 serials, including more than 57,000 e-journals, as well as online access to more than 900,000 e-books. For more information, visit the EBSCO website at: http://www.ebsco.com. EBSCO Information Services is a division of EBSCO Industries Inc., a family owned company since 1944.

