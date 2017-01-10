This type of portal will empower those with SCI to monitor their health remotely, cutting down on the labor-intensive in-office visit. Providers will also benefit, as they can view up-to-the-minute patient data.

Get Real Health broadened its patient scope by developing a pilot program for MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital (MedStar NRH) targeted at improving access to health data for patients with spinal cord injury (SCI). The project focused on giving patients a real-time view of their overall health outside facility walls and care management tools to take the next steps toward recovery.

The initial pilot phase, launched in October, was offered to a handful of patients as a way to measure ease of use and garner feedback from actual users' experience. The feedback collected will help shape future phases in anticipation of the portal being released to a wider group.

Powered by Get Real Health's patient engagement platform,InstantPHR®, the solution serves as one hub to house data culled from MedStar NRH's electronic medical record system, results from labs, medication information, patient-generated data as well as relevant educational content.

“This type of portal will empower those with SCI to monitor their health remotely, cutting down on the labor-intensive in-office visit. Providers will also benefit, as they can view up-to-the-minute patient data that will assist in early detection of harmful trends so they can intervene if necessary,” said Get Real Health President and CEO Robin Wiener.

Featuring the InstantPHR patient and provider portal as well as the Customer Service Administrative portal (CSA), the solution brings the entire care team together to collaboratively promote patient recovery and a return to independence. Although most of the data is patient generated, patients do have the ability to sync with their Microsoft HealthVault account.

Wiener continued, “This project was a great opportunity to showcase our product's flexibility and how it can be used to meet the needs of a specific patient population.” For example, the portal was designed with large buttons to make it easy to use, especially for those with limited hand function, and built to be WCAG compliant. “We are thrilled that the end product exceeded expectations.”

About Get Real Health

Get Real Health® combines a world of new information from patients, devices and apps with existing clinical data to help individuals and healthcare professionals engage and empower each other. By giving providers and patients the information and tools they need to work together, we help our customers meet their ever-changing patient engagement needs. We help them deliver value-based care, improve outcomes, activate patients, increase patient loyalty and satisfaction, all while meeting regulatory requirements. Visit: http://www.getrealhealth.com.

About MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital/Network

The MedStar National Rehabilitation Network is a regional system of rehabilitation care that offers inpatient, day treatment and outpatient services in Washington, D.C., Maryland, Northern Virginia and Delaware.

The Network's interdisciplinary team of rehabilitation experts provides comprehensive services to help people recover as fully as possible following illness and injury. Rehabilitation medicine specialists, psychologists, physical and occupational therapists, and speech-language pathologists work hand-in-hand with other rehab professionals to design treatment plans tailored to each patient's unique needs. Rehabilitation plans feature a team approach and include the use of state-of-the-art technology and advanced medical treatment based on the latest rehabilitation research.

The Network provides comprehensive programs specifically designed to aid in the rehabilitation of adults and children recovering from neurologic and orthopaedic conditions such as amputation, arthritis, back and neck pain, brain injury, cancer, cardiac conditions, concussion, fibromyalgia, foot and ankle disorders, hand and upper extremity problems, MS, Parkinson's, post-polio syndrome, stroke, spinal cord injury and disease, and sports and work-related injuries.

Inpatient and day treatment programs are provided at MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital located in Northwest Washington, D.C., and at more than 50 outpatient sites conveniently located throughout D.C., Baltimore, and all of Maryland, Northern Virginia, & Delaware. MedStar National Rehabilitation Network is fully accredited by The Joint Commission, the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF), with CARF accredited specialty programs for Amputations, Brain Injury, Spinal Cord Injury and Stroke.

For more on MedStar National Rehabilitation Network and to find a location near you, log on to http://medstarnrh.org.