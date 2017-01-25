GSH Group Launches New Website

"We are excited about the launch of GSH’s new website, and the ability to provide people with relevant information as we continue to grow and expand globally” said Mark Thomas, CEO of GSH Group.

GSH Group, a global integrated facilities management provider has announced that it has recently launched a new website, which can be found at http://www.GSHgroup.com. The website boasts user-friendly navigation with a fresh and modern design which highlights GSH’s customized services throughout Americas, ASIA-PAC, EMEA, and Global.

Launched in January 2017, the modernized site features stylish functionality channeling from the homepage seamlessly through the client solutions and different regions. The website outlines the GSH Circle of Service™ which summarizes the matrix of services, support functions, innovative and sustainable processes along with GSH’s ability to provide full scalability.

At GSH, the phrase Always On™ represents our company’s philosophy of continuous improvement, it’s a promise to our clients to be “at the ready” for you with relevant people, equipment and resources required to manage your building facilities at optimum levels of operation.

The user friendly website is designed for viewing on any smart device so visitors can have the ultimate user experience.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the website at http://www.GSHgroup.com, and check back regularly for updates, news stories, press releases, and career opportunities.