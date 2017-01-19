Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has again taken advantage of the opportunities presented by changing times. This time, the moves simultaneously advance the firm’s strategic objectives in several of its core areas: real estate, fund formation, private equity, M&A, and tax, by adding six highly regarded shareholders and related teams to its London office. These groups join from the London offices of King & Wood Mallesons (KWM).

Private equity fund lawyers Steven Cowins and Marc Snell, real estate transactional lawyer Matthew Priday, corporate/private equity/M&A lawyers Michael Goldberg and David Fitzgerald, and tax lawyer Clive Jones, have all joined as shareholders from KWM, along with related support teams.

“During these times of disruptive change and turbulence in the legal profession, we remain committed to being one firm with one culture, focused on delivering excellence and results to our clients in our set of core practices in a disciplined manner," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, the firm's Executive Chairman. "We are not a verein and we have never done a large merger. We are not trying to be everywhere doing everything, or the biggest. But, we are certainly trying to be the firm clients turn to when they want the best and the greatest value where we are and in what we do, and the firm top talent joins for our respectful, empowering, collaborative, non-political, and merit-based culture. Under Paul Maher's leadership, we have built a first-class office in London, with strong M&A, corporate, tax, capital markets and other areas, including real estate. These new additions bring focus, a high talent level, and new capabilities to our London team in their practice areas, consistent with our usual approach of finding excellence and value for our clients in a changing world.”

“Adding this top-tier group allows us to further develop the firm’s strategy to grow practices in markets key to our clients today and in the future. The team’s experience and focus add resources in areas we consider to be most strategic: real estate, private equity, M&A and tax, on a global scale,” said Paul Maher, who serves as a Vice Chair of Greenberg Traurig and the Chairman of the London office.

The firm’s Global Corporate & Securities Practice, including M&A and private equity attorneys, saw dramatic growth in 2016 when nearly 90 attorneys joined. Its Global Real Estate Practice also grew significantly with the addition of more than 30 attorneys in Europe and more than 50 globally since 2015. These groups often work together under the firm’s collaborative, global platform to serve clients as the real estate, corporate and capital markets practices have increasingly intersected to fulfil client needs.

“Greenberg Traurig is a dynamic firm which has particular strengths in areas which are most important to our clients, such as private equity, fund formation and real estate globally. We are looking forward to working with Greenberg’s existing teams to cement our position as a leading private equity real estate team in the market,” Cowins said.

“We are excited that these renowned shareholders and their teams are now part of the firm. We can look forward to the continued collaboration between our more than 2,000 attorneys, situated in 38 offices in key legal markets, who focus on the goals of our clients in a wide range of matters in core, relevant and related disciplines,” said the firm’s Global Real Estate Practice Co-Chairs Robert J. Ivanhoe and Corey E. Light in a joint statement.

