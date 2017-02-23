Mary-Olga Lovett, Co-Regional Operating Shareholder of the Texas offices of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is a sponsor and host committee member for Promoting Women as Lead Counsel: From the Courtroom to the Boardroom. Presented by the Center for Women in Law (CWIL), the half-day conference is set for noon to 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23 at the 1910 Courthouse in Houston.

The free event, according to the organizers, will take an in-depth look at the American Bar Association Commission on Women's groundbreaking report, “First Chairs at Trial: More Women Need Seats at the Table, A Research Report on the Participation of Women Lawyers as Lead Counsel and Trial Counsel in Litigation.”

Judges, in-house counsel, and litigators will discuss their perspectives on advancing women to lead counsel roles in litigation. Panelists and speakers will then provide actionable steps each person can take to increase opportunities for women and lawyers of color. Hon. Keith Ellison of the Southern District of Texas will provide closing remarks.

Admission is free, but registration is required and seating is limited. The event will include lunch and a networking reception will follow. Register through this link: https://law.utexas.edu/cwil/promoting-women-as-lead-counsel-registration/.

“We all have a role in advancing women to greater roles within litigation. This gathering will look at what we can do at the personal level on a daily basis. This is not a scattershot method for letting women take 'supporting-only' roles at trial, or focusing exclusively on research and briefing work, but rather a holistic approach to training talented women litigators in a way that encourages them to aspire to the full panoply of challenges of the on-your-feet, first-chair role. It takes commitment to elevate women to the lead counsel spot,” said Lovett, a litigator. She is also Co-Managing Shareholder of the firm’s Houston office, and a member of Greenberg Traurig’s Executive Committee.

According to its website, CWIL, part of the University of Texas at Austin, is the premier educational institution devoted to the success of the entire spectrum of women in law. It is the only center of its kind in the United States. CWIL serves as a national resource to convene leaders, generate ideas, and lead change.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP – Texas

Greenberg Traurig has more than 100 attorneys in Texas, serving clients from offices in Austin, Dallas and Houston.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.