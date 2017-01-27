Nataliya Dominguez, an attorney in the Business Immigration and Compliance Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, will speak at The Knowledge Group’s live webcast entitled: “Understanding Form I-9 Violations: Reducing Risks and Ensuring Best Practices for Employers in 2017 LIVE Webcast” from 3 – 5 p.m. EST Jan. 31.

The program will entail an in-depth discussion regarding how to reduce risks and ensure best practices in light of the harsher penalties for Form I-9 violations.

Key topics include: overview of employment eligibility verification practices; the revised Form I-9 and corresponding requirements; recent guidance on electronic Form I-9 systems and internal audits; compliance and risk issues; common Form I-9 violations and mistakes; new penalties for Form I-9 violations; and best compliance practices.

Dominguez focuses her practice on corporate immigration and employer compliance matters. She advises multinational corporations and individuals regarding the visa and work authorization needs of U.S. and global personnel, complex Request for Evidence responses, and the immigration-related consequences of corporate transactions. She specializes in Form I-9 and E-Verify compliance issues, including government investigations, due diligence reviews, employer compliance programs, and immigration-related defense related to worksite enforcement investigations. In addition, she has significant experience in preparing employment-based immigration petitions, particularly O-1, L-1, H-1B, and adjustment of status cases. She also represents political asylum applicants in immigration proceedings and frequently authors articles about immigration developments, including on the firm's Inside Business Immigration: Legal Analysis for the Global Employer blog.

