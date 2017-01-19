A Year In Review: Greenberg Traurig Philadelphia

In 2016, the Philadelphia lawyers of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP again stood out and were widely recognized for providing cost-effective strategic advice and advocacy to firm clients. As the firm’s Philadelphia office approaches its 20th anniversary, its lawyers and practices ranked highly amongst their peers, signature events were held and well-received, and new hires joined the firm and enhanced the Greenberg Traurig experience in Philadelphia.

RANKINGS

The 2017 edition of “Best Law Firms” marks the tenth consecutive year Greenberg Traurig was top-listed by Best Lawyers in America for having the highest number of attorneys recognized. Forty-one percent of the firm’s Philadelphia attorneys received recognitions from industry publications. Noteworthy recognitions include:



The Philadelphia office received recognitions for 12 practice areas including environmental law, public finance, labor & employment, immigration, bankruptcy, corporate, and real estate.

Jennifer Hermansky and Ana C. Montalbán were named to The Legal Intelligencer’s 2016 ‘Top Women in Law,’ recognizing women attorneys across Pennsylvania who have done outstanding work over the last two years.

Hermansky was recognized as a top EB-5 immigration attorney in the ‘Top 25 Immigration Attorneys in the EB-5 Industry’ for 2016 by EB5Investors Magazine and EB5Investors.com.

James N. Boudreau, chair of the Class & Collective Action Group, was named to the “Nation’s Most Powerful Employment Attorneys – Top 100” list for the fourth consecutive year by Human Resource Executive magazine and Lawdragon.

Michael A. Suleta was listed as a Pennsylvania Super Lawyers 'Rising Star' for the first time.

SIGNATURE EVENTS

The Philadelphia office participated in over 20 speaking engagements in 2016. Four of the engagements were signature events created with the region’s needs in mind:

Greenberg Traurig Philadelphia partnered with International House Philadelphia to present the First Annual International Entrepreneurs Summit, which welcomed over 75 foreign entrepreneurs, international students, scholars, researchers, and industry leaders to discuss launching a venture in the region.

The Philadelphia office produced three signature events to celebrate Philly Tech Week: Tech Start-Ups and Crisis; Structured Exits: A New Universe of Potential Funding for Companies in Underserved Markets; and The Anatomy of a Chocolate Start-Up.

For the second year, Hermansky and Nataliya Rymer presented the Immigration Options for Graduates series to Temple University.

Beth Cohen, David Gitlin, and Alexander L. Scarola presented a series of workshops on “Understanding Shareholder Agreements” and “Borrowing for Working Capital and Capital Needs” for MAKE Offices, a co-working space for entrepreneurs and business owners in Philadelphia.

EXPANDING THE GREENBERG TRAURIG EXPERIENCE

The Philadelphia office made several important new hires and key attorney elevations in 2016.

Giuliano Apadula joined the firm as an associate in the Real Estate Practice. Apadula represents firm clients in handling financings, purchase and sale agreements, leases, joint venture agreements, and preferred equity investments.

Joshua D. Cohen was elevated to shareholder in the Real Estate Practice. Cohen represents developers, institutional investors, and lenders in complex joint ventures, acquisitions, developments, financings, leasing, and dispositions of multi-family, industrial, office, and retail developments.

Joel Max Eads, a leading insurance defense litigator, joined as shareholder in the firm’s Litigation Practice. Eads concentrates his practice in the areas of commercial litigation and insurance coverage/bad faith litigation, frequently involving the representation of entities and their directors and officers in securities actions, unfair competition cases, business torts, contract actions, insurance coverage and bad faith claims, employment disputes, and product liability matters.

Sarah R. Goodman joined as an associate in the Labor & Employment Practice. Goodman represents employers against allegations of discrimination, harassment, and retaliation in state and federal courts. Goodman counsels both public and private employers on workplace matters including hiring, discipline, discharge, disability accommodations, and policy development.

Bradly A. Nankerville joined as an associate in the Labor & Employment Practice. Nankerville counsels clients on labor and employment matters and litigates matters in industries ranging from real estate, banking, and technology to insurance, retail, manufacturing, and energy.

Adam R. Roseman joined as an associate in the Labor & Employment Practice. Roseman focuses his practice on federal and state labor and employment counseling and litigation arising under Title VII, the Fair Labor Standards Act, whistleblower retaliation under Sarbanes-Oxley and Dodd-Frank, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, and restrictive covenants.

Jelena Vojinovic was elevated to shareholder in the Public Finance Practice. Vojinovic focuses her practice on public and private financing transactions, and has acted as bond counsel, underwriter’s counsel, bond purchaser’s counsel, and lender’s counsel in transactions throughout the United States.

Candee Wilde joined as an associate in the Environmental Practice. Wilde focuses her practice on environmental issues. Wilde formerly represented the City of Philadelphia as a civil prosecutor, enforcing city code violations and handling appeals before an administrative court.

