Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), the premier provider of patent analysis and transaction advisory services to information and communication technology companies worldwide, announces the availability of a patent portfolio related to biometric and eye tracking technologies.

The portfolio contains 65 global assets in 12 patent families, including nine issued US patents and one pending US application. Other key jurisdictions with patent coverage include China, Japan, Germany and Canada. Eight of the patent families relate generally to the capture and use of biometric identifiers to authenticate users. The remaining four patent families specifically relate to eye tracking to identify user interest and interact with other devices.

The use of biometric identifiers, such as fingerprints, iris recognition, and voice recognition, are becoming more common as tools used to identify individuals. Biometric tools provide a level of authentication accuracy that is unavailable from traditional identification tools. The biometrics market is experiencing significant market growth as authentication moves beyond primarily government applications into financial institutions, the healthcare industry, and consumer electronics. According to Biometrics Research Group, the global biometrics market will grow from $15B in 2015 to $35.5B by 2020.

Several inventions in the portfolio cover functionality that expands how biometric data is collected and used. These inventions use the biometric sensors that are becoming more common in mobile devices to provide increased accuracy in the authentication of users related to a whole range of mobile applications including mobile wallet (mobile payments) and mobile entertainment (media viewing).

A portion of the portfolio specifically relates to eye tracking technology. Eye tracking measures information to track the direction of a user’s gaze. The growth of the Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (VR/AR) industry has fueled growth in eye tracking technologies. Deploying eye tracking technology in VR/AR applications allows developers to prioritize graphics and personalize content based on the areas where a user is looking. Eye tracking is also being incorporated into driving systems, such as those in semi-autonomous vehicles.

The inventions in the portfolio related to eye tracking include following a user’s eye movement to identify interests, provide information about those interests, and interact with wearable devices. The application of these inventions is primarily in VR/AR devices that track eye movement as a way to provide personalized content to a user and in semi-autonomous vehicles to measure alertness in drivers.

“The rapid advancement of biometric technology has enabled the rise of the mobile connected life and impacted how consumers interact and behave in this new environment,” said GTT Group Director of Asset Services, Andrew Godsey. “The portfolio we are representing contains inventions that cover enabling applications in mobile devices and in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality applications and devices.”

To receive more information about this opportunity, please contact Andrew Godsey. All inquiries will be kept strictly confidential.

GTT Group is approaching potential buyers and providing materials explaining the strategic advantages of acquiring the portfolio. In addition, GTT Group’s subject matter experts will be available to discuss the strengths of the patents and applications in the market. Offers to acquire the portfolio should be submitted by April 2017.

About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. is a patent analysis and transaction advisory firm. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.

For more information, visit GTT Group at: http://www.gttgrp.com