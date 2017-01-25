Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. (GTT Group), the world leader in strategic patent analysis and patent transaction services, today makes available the Q4 2016 Patent Market Index (PMI®) and Patent Licensing Index (PLI®) in the January 2017 Patent Transaction Market Report.

The PMI® rose over 4 points in Q4 2016, breaking the seasonal pattern of ending each year in a downturn. Even with a rise of 4.5% over the previous quarter Patent Transaction Market Report, the PMI remains at the lowest activity level recorded on the index since Q4 2013.

“Despite the market rise, the patent marketplace will continue to be defined by an oversupply of low value patents. We continue to forecast lower transaction volumes, characterized by fewer asset counts,” says Michael Lubitz, CEO and Chairman of GTT Group. “Q1 2017 should reflect the traditional rise in recordings, following year-end activity in Q4 2016.”

The PLI® (Patent License Index) remained steady with a slight 0.7% rise, but closed the year 28% higher year over year. The PLI outperformed the S&P 500 during Q4 2016, reaching a 12% return over the past 12 months.

The Most Active Deal Maker list in Q4 2016 included RPX, Hynix, Apple, and Intellectual Ventures. The top Seller chart was filled by Hitachi, Panasonic, and AT&T in a three-way tie, with Huawei close behind.

About the PMI® and PLI®

The Patent Market Index (PMI®) tracks patent transaction activity and patent marketplace trends, and is reported quarterly in the Patent Transaction Market Report (PTMR). The Patent Licensing Index (PLI®) tracks activity among publicly traded patent licensing companies to provide comparative performance indicators, and is also reported quarterly in the PTMR.

About Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc.

Global Technology Transfer Group, Inc. is a patent transaction advisory & consultancy firm. GTT Group combines core competencies in patent analysis, valuation, and market knowledge to deliver unparalleled results. The company’s corporate headquarters are in Portland, Oregon.