Attorney Robert J. Laubenthal I strongly encourage everyone in the community to drop by our office and drop off a pair of shoes to help a person in need. Past News Releases RSS

The Law Offices of Gallner & Pattermann, P.C. is now an official drop-off location for Soles4Souls, and is spearheading a shoe donation drive to help people in need. New or gently worn pairs of shoes can be dropped off at Gallner & Pattermann, 300 West Broadway, Suite 145, Council Bluffs, IA.

“I strongly encourage everyone in the community to drop by our office and drop off a pair of shoes to help a person in need,” said Laura Pattermann, a founding partner of Gallner & Pattermann, which exclusively represents the injured. “It’s important for us to give back and help people in need, as we see it all the time with our clients who have been injured and need assistance.”

Soles4Souls aims to eradicate extreme poverty by 2050. Children every day are prevented from attending school and adults are unable to work as walking becomes unbearable, which perpetuates the cycle of poverty. To date, Soles4Souls has collected and distributed more than 26 million pairs of shoes to those in need in 127 countries around the world and all 50 states in the U.S.

“Shoes collected by businesses and individuals enable people in need around the world to lift themselves and their families out of poverty,” said Buddy Teaster, President and CEO of Soles4Souls. “Every single one of those pairs of shoes collected by our partners makes a difference in someone’s life.”

For more information about getting involved with Soles4Souls or to become an official drop-off location, visit https://soles4souls.org/get-involved/.

About Soles4Souls

Soles4Souls is a not-for-profit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing. The organization advances its anti-poverty mission by collecting new and used shoes and clothes from individuals, schools, faith-based institutions, civic organizations and corporate partners, then distributing those shoes and clothes both via direct donations to people in need and by provisioning qualified micro-enterprise programs designed to create jobs in poor and disadvantaged communities. Based in Nashville, TN, Soles4Souls is committed to the highest standards of operating and governance and holds a four-star rating with Charity Navigator.

About the Law Offices of Gallner & Pattermann, P.C.

The Law Offices of Gallner & Pattermann, P.C. is dedicated to representing injured people and their families. With more than 50 years of combined experience, its legal team has the skill and resources needed to handle even the toughest cases. Practice areas include workers’ compensation, personal injury and Social Security disability. For more information, please call (712) 323-0999, or visit http://www.gplawyers.com.

About the NALA™

The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA’s mission is to promote a business’ relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.