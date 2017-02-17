George Rogers, CEO PrideStaff Our Founder and CEO, George Rogers, is a leading influencer and visionary in the staffing industry, so we were thrilled to learn that he was named to SIA's 2017 Staffing 100 North America list.

PrideStaff, a national staffing organization, is pleased to announce that their Chief Executive Officer, George Rogers, was named to Staffing Industry Analysts' 2017 "Staffing 100 North America" list.

Now in its sixth year, The Staffing 100 honors those who have made notable contributions to the staffing industry over the last twelve months. Industry insiders and observers nominate staffing professionals from all sectors who have made key accomplishments in terms of organizational growth, advancing important legislation, leveraging technology and developing solutions across the workforce ecosystem. Nominations are reviewed and the final selection is made based on the impact and influence nominees have on taking global contingent work to the next level.

"Our Founder and CEO, George Rogers, is a leading influencer and visionary in the staffing industry, so we were thrilled to learn that he was named to SIA's 2017 Staffing 100 North America list," said PrideStaff COO Tammi Heaton. "I've had the distinct pleasure of working alongside George for several years, so I'd like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to him on this richly deserved recognition."

This honor is the latest of several accolades the national staffing organization has recently received. Over the past year, PrideStaff has been named a four-time winner of Inavero's Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Diamond Award and recognized as a fastest-growing U.S. staffing firm for the last four years. Rogers attributes much of this success to the high-performing, executive team he has built.

PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100 percent company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 74 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients. Headquartered in Fresno, CA, PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in revenue to earn Inavero's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award for two years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.

For more information on our services or for staffing franchise information, visit http://www.pridestaff.com.