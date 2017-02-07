The Glenholme School, an independent, coeducational, special needs boarding and day school for students with high functioning autism spectrum disorders, compulsive behaviors, depression, anxiety and various learning differences, opens enrollment to its 2017 Summer Program. Since 1968, students from across the globe have traveled to Glenholme’s bucolic location in Washington, Connecticut to discover academic and social success — perhaps for the first time — through the school’s individualized educational environment.

A successful school year begins with a successful summer. This is particularly important for students with special needs. Glenholme’s Summer Program features an extraordinary educational and enrichment opportunity in which students can gain credits and get momentum on their next school year —academically and socially.

For many summer students, English and Mathematics are the principal focus. The summer session at Glenholme provides more personalized academic instruction each morning with extended periods of small class sizes with knowledgeable special educators.

During the afternoons and evenings, there is ample time devoted to recreational and instructional activities emphasizing social skill development. The program offers a wide array of activities including a spectrum of equestrian offerings; performing and fine arts opportunities including the recording studio; and physical fitness and team athletics.

Students experience a productive balance of structured and independent time, as they develop healthy relationships with peers and adults, learn to advocate appropriately for assistance, sharpen their academic and social skills, and cultivate a new sense of self-reliance.

From July 10 through August 25, students, ages 10 to 18 entering grades 5 through 12, can enroll in one of three summer options: Session One in July is three weeks, Session Two in August is four weeks, and the Full Summer Session runs for seven weeks.

Fully accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges, The Glenholme School provides a comprehensive curriculum, encompassing college preparatory and career development courses, for students of all ability levels which results in a high school diploma.

For more information, visit The Glenholme School Summer Program website, at http://www.glenholmesummerprogram.org/

About The Glenholme School:

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health— The Glenholme School is an independent, coeducational, special needs boarding school for young people with high functioning autism spectrum disorders, ADHD, OCD, Tourette, depression, anxiety, and various learning differences. The program provides a treatment milieu designed to build competence socially and academically. Our learning environment supports and enhances the ability for young people with special needs to succeed. Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health is a leading nonprofit behavioral health organization that supports many of the most underserved and vulnerable members of our communities. For more information about The Glenholme School and its program, visit http://www.theglenholmeschool.org/.