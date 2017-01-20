Tracy Lee Thomas "Over the years the training we have provided to community members, businesses and instructors have helped keep people safe 24/7. The PPT G.E.A.R. system is changing lives throughout our Country" -Tracy Lee Thomas Go2 Firearm Safety, Inc.

Go2 Firearm Safety Launches Series of Personal Protection Training Programs

Virginia Beach, Virginia (PRWEB) January 25, 2017

Go2 Firearm Safety, Inc. has announced the launch of its G.E.A.R series of Personal Protection Training(PPT) Programs at eight regions throughout the United States. The PPT G.E.A.R. program make use of a four-step strategy:

Guard: Being prepared means being on our guard against potential threats. This is the first step to successfully overcoming any problem.

Evacuate: When a problem strikes, it does so out of the blue. There is hardly any time to evacuate, but doing so can mean the difference between life and death.

Avoid: Avoiding the onslaught is key to managing any live crisis. The training program teaches community members how to avoid such crises when they occur.

Resist: Sometimes a situation cannot be avoided, or can be avoided only for so long. Students learn how to make plan for a given situation, resisting whatever comes in path.

To do all these correctly – there is a right way of doing things – community members need both knowledge and training. And that is what the program offers.

The classroom G.E.A.R. series of personal protection training programs include:

Active Shooter Course Training

College Bound Readiness Course Training

Every Day Carry Course Training

Home Invasion Course Training

Unarmed and Armed Course Training

Dry Fire Course Training

PPT G.E.A.R.® is a product of Go2 Firearm Safety, Inc. the largest online directory of its kind on the internet serving everyone in the firearm industry. The Active Shooter Response is one of the most wanted programs within the training system.

Active Shooter Response training

The Go2 Firearm Safety Active Shooter Response training is part of all programs. It teaches course attendees how to stay safe when under attack, and to keep safe during when needed. With the number of active shooters on the rise worldwide, learning how to protect yourself and the lives of others assumes the highest significance

Who is it for?

Anyone who is interested.

Individuals

Business Corporations

Firearm / Safety Instructors

Those interested in becoming instructors

All those who enroll are first taught the relevant theory in a classroom environment, followed by drills that emulate possible real-life situations. Attendees learn how to take advantage of the environment around them, as well make the best use of whatever resources they have at their disposal.

In addition to G.E.A.R. training within the class room Go2 Firearm Safety, Inc. offers a wide selection of safe and controlled range training.

Safety Range Training (Live Fire)

Participants are exposed to live fire in a safe, controlled environment – and taught how to return fire. They become familiar with the appropriate shooting basics to advance skills to be adopted, as well the range of their weapons.

Handgun Training Courses

Classes are led by Go2 FAS firearm instructors. The courses are scheduled in various indoor and outdoor ranges throughout the United States for beginners as well as professionals and all those in between with intermediate levels of proficiency. The fundamentals of gun handling and safety, plus advanced techniques and developing a combat mindset are all taught in these courses.

Carbine Training Courses

It takes a great deal of skill to handle a carbine. Participants start off by ‘dry’ firing, or firing without ammunition. As they become more accustomed to handling the rifle, they graduate on to firing with live ammunition.

Shotgun Training Courses

Participants learn about different types of shotguns and their effective range, as well as how to handle the shotgun correctly. From the basic fundamentals, to home protection to competitive shooting, students excel at their own pace in a safe and fun environment.

Long Range Rifle Training

This course is taught to those who have bolt action rifles. Participants are encouraged to bring their rifles; although Go2 Firearm Safety, Inc. also offers such weapons on rental for training purposes. This course is intended to bring shooters up to speed on shooting long range and improving ones skills so that they become an expert marksman.

There are three levels of the course

Rifle I

Rifle II

Rifle III

About Go2 Firearm Safety

Go2FirearmSafety.com is the world’s largest online resource and directory for everything related to firearms. Servicing community members, businesses, corporations, firearm instructors and anything related to the industry, Go2FAS is connecting them to each other. These companies can be found at Go2FirearmSafety.com.