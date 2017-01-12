Old School Labs™ Ambassador Ric Drasin I’m really happy to join forces with Old School Labs to help spread the message of a balanced lifestyle and natural supplements that work better than any others I’ve tried.

Old School Labs™, creator of the best-selling Vintage line of natural sports supplements, has announced that renowned bodybuilder and former heavyweight wrestling champion Ric Drasin will join its star-studded team of brand ambassadors.

The Bakersfield, CA-born Drasin, who gained fame as a professional wrestler under the name “The Equalizer,” has been a highly visible presence in American fitness and bodybuilding for more than 40 years. In 2012, he received the first Joe Gold Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions as a bodybuilder, wrestler, actor, artist, and chronicler of the Golden Era of Bodybuilding through his YouTube shows.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Ric on our team,” says Old School Labs founder and CEO Tarek Sidani. “Old School Labs is based on the bodybuilding principles of the ‘Golden Era,’ and we love that Ric can share this history first-hand with fans throughout the world. And of course the fact that he enjoys and recommends our products makes him a great spokesman for our brand.”

In addition to his considerable physical accomplishments, Drasin is also an author and a talented artist who designed the original Gold’s Gym logo and the World Gym gorilla logo that’s still in use today. “For most of my life, I’ve been both a practitioner and an advocate of bodybuilding, physical fitness and healthy nutrition,” he says. “So I’m really happy to join forces with Old School Labs to help spread the message of a balanced lifestyle and natural supplements that work better than any others I’ve tried.”

With an ever-expanding team of brand ambassadors and a range of products that continues to be among the top sellers on Amazon, Old School Labs is looking forward to another great year. “With the support of our ambassadors and our loyal and enthusiastic customers, we think 2017 will be our best year ever,” says Sidani. “And it’s great that Ric will be a part of that.”

