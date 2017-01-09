GreenGeeks Expands into Europe with Amsterdam Data Center

“Thousands of our customers are in Europe, and it was only natural for us to begin to roll out our hosting services with the launch of our shared hosting in Amsterdam,” said Kaumil Patel, Chief Operating Officer of GreenGeeks

GreenGeeks, a leader in providing green energy web hosting solutions, has announced that it has launched its shared hosting services in Europe with its Amsterdam Data Center location.

This European data center is the first of several planned expansions into Europe and Asian markets in addition to three existing locations already established in North America.

“Thousands of our customers are in Europe, and it was only natural for us to begin to roll out our hosting services with the launch of our shared hosting in Amsterdam,” said Kaumil Patel, Chief Operating Officer of GreenGeeks.

A data center in Europe allows customers from this continent to enjoy local hosting benefits such as privacy laws, lower latency for faster page loads and search engine optimization.

“Giving our customers the ability to host locally is what sets us apart from some of the other web hosting providers in our space.” added Patel.

GreenGeeks says that customers who visit its website from countries in Europe, Africa, and Asia will automatically be selected to be provisioned in the Amsterdam data center and will enjoy upgraded and enhanced shared hosting services. Customers from these regions who wish to be provisioned in North America can still do so when placing the order.

More information about shared hosting in Europe can be found at https://www.greengeeks.com/web-hosting/

About GreenGeeks

Founded in 2008 by Trey Gardner, GreenGeeks delivers an industry-leading source for carbon-offset Shared, Reseller, VPS, Dedicated Servers and Managed WordPress Hosting services. Since its founding, GreenGeeks has been featured in prestigious lists such as Inc’s 5000 fastest growing companies in America for four consecutive years. This is aside from the many awards GreenGeeks has received for their green, eco-friendly hosting solutions. For more information, visit http://www.greengeeks.com.