Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP’s Kristen J. Lonergan will be serving as a moderator at the sixth Annual Women’s Real Estate Forum Feb. 16. The Forum will take place at the New Yorker Hotel on 8th Avenue in New York City. The Forum celebrates leading women in real estate and offers networking, idea sharing and insightful discussions about leadership, management, mentorship and deal-making. Over 500 real estate executives will attend the Forum which will feature keynotes from Kathryn Wylde, President & CEO of Partnership for New York City, and Dolly Lenz, CEO of Dolly Lenz Real Estate. Additionally, 35 women, some of whom lead New York’s most noteworthy firms and real estate projects, will be speaking.

Lonergan, a real estate shareholder in the firm’s New York office, will be speaking on a panel entitled, “Current Affairs: Financing and Investment in Today’s Market.” Alongside Beth Linn, Principal at Wrightwood Financial, and Sherry Rexroad, CIO of Global Real Estate Securities at BlackRock, the panel will explore the methods developers are utilizing to fund new projects, as well as the dangers that are present when owners seek to refinance current holdings.

Lonergan provides counsel to REITS, investment funds, developers, lenders and other clients on the acquisition, development, financing and disposition of properties throughout New York and the rest of the country. Lonergan was listed among Super Lawyers “Top 100 Lawyers in New York” and “Top 50 Female Lawyers in New York” as well as a New York Metro Super Lawyer in 2016.

