Greenberg Traurig Wins M&A Advisor Turnaround Award

The international law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP is among the winning deal teams that will be recognized at the M&A Advisor’s 11th Annual Turnaround Awards. The firm was named a winner for the Sec. 363 Sale of the Year ($25MM to $100MM) in connection with its role in the Section 363 sale of Last Call Guarantor, LLC.

Greenberg Traurig represented Last Call Guarantor LLC and several affiliates, the owners of the Fox & Hound and Champps restaurants, in their second Chapter 11 case in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The Company was acquired by Fun Eats and Drinks LLC through a Section 363 sale.

The team included Nancy A. Peterman, Nancy A. Mitchell, John D. Elrod, Dennis A. Meloro, and Matthew L. Hinker.

The award will be presented at the 11th Annual Turnaround Awards, a feature of the 2017 M&A Advisor Distressed Investing Summit in Palm Beach Mar. 23, 2017. The nominations, representing over 300 participating companies, were judged by an independent jury of industry experts.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.