Former Deputy Secretary of Legislative Affairs for New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo, Mark Weprin, who has also served as a New York City Council Member and New York State Assembly Member, has joined the New York City and Albany offices of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP. Weprin will be a Shareholder in the firm’s Government Law & Policy Practice.

“It has been a privilege to work with Andrew Cuomo, one of the most successful governors in the history of New York State. At the same time, I am excited to start the next chapter in my career,” Weprin said. “Greenberg Traurig is a nationally and internationally ranked law firm I respect. I look forward to joining a team of credible practitioners in government law and policy and real estate. The firm has an impressive roster that includes attorneys who have served in elected and appointed office, in all branches of government.”

At Greenberg Traurig, Weprin will advise clients in legislative and regulatory matters. He will have a particular focus on representing real estate clients, as well as important corporate and not for profit organizations.

“We are honored that Mark chose Greenberg Traurig. He has been a highly regarded public servant. He is a first rate lawyer who will thrive at our firm,” Edward C. Wallace, Co-Chairman of the law firm’s New York office, said. Wallace is a former City Council Member-at-Large (Manhattan).

“As a one-stop shop for clients with an unparalleled platform and cross-practice collaboration in the real estate, government, environmental, land use, and economic development areas, our clients will benefit from Mark’s experience in a number of ways. In turn, he will be working with lawyers who have experience in all aspects of the City’s largest development projects,” said John L. Mascialino, Chair of the New York City Government Law & Policy Practice.

“Mark is well respected in government and the private sector for his ability to create the kind of collaborative solutions that are a hallmark for our firm, making him a perfect fit for Greenberg Traurig,” said Harold N. Iselin, Managing Shareholder of the law firm’s Albany office and Co-Chair of its Government Law & Policy Practice.

“Greenberg Traurig has great respect for our clients’ achievements and their positive impact on the City, State, and across the country. We are proud of what we have accomplished as a team, having had the opportunity of representing some of the most iconic New York properties and landmark deals. Mark’s experience is equally impressive and I know that our clients will immediately realize the value of that experience,” said Robert J. Ivanhoe, Chair of the 300+ lawyer Global Real Estate Practice.

Prior to joining the Governor’s Office in 2015, Weprin served as a member of the New York City Council District 23 from 2010 to 2015. During this time, he chaired the sub-committee on Zoning and Franchises, overseeing land use and development in New York City. In addition, he held the position of Chair of the Queens Delegation. From 1994 to 2009, Weprin served in the New York State Assembly where he authored 63 laws and served as Chair of the Small Business Committee and Chair of the Jewish Legislative Caucus. He was the lead proponent of the Autism Initiative. Weprin received his J.D. from Brooklyn Law School in 1992; and a B.A. from The State University of New York at Albany in 1983.

About Greenberg Traurig’s New York City & Albany Government Law & Policy Practice

Greenberg Traurig has one of New York City’s leading real estate, land use, and government relations offices in the City. The Government Law & Policy group, which has been consistently ranked among the Top 5 lobbying practices in New York City by the City Clerk’s Office, represents major U.S. companies, leading not-for-profit institutions, and large real estate companies in important transactions involving New York City. The group's attorneys are part of a national practice named “Law Firm of the Year” in the U.S. News-Best Lawyers 2014 edition of Best Law Firms for Government Relations. The Albany Government Law & Policy Practice was recognized in 2016 by City & State on its “Albany Power 100 List,” which ranks the most influential players in New York State politics, business, and media. That marked the fourth year the team has been listed. Through its Albany Government Law & Policy Practice, Greenberg Traurig is widely recognized as the premier government relations and lobbying law firm in Albany. The Observer recognized Greenberg Traurig as the only law firm on its list of Albany’s Top 40 Power Players.

About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice

The Greenberg Traurig Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and recognized leader in the industry. The firm’s real estate attorneys deliver diversified and comprehensive legal solutions for property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. The team draws upon the knowledge and experience of nearly 300 real estate lawyers from around the world, serving clients from key markets in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. The group’s clientele includes a broad range of property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, and private owners.

About Greenberg Traurig

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. A single entity worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the second largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2016, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.