International law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP will be hosting a presentation titled “Practical Advice on Selling Your Company Through an ESOP Transaction,” which will take place Feb. 28 at the Greenberg Traurig Northern Virginia office in McLean. Scott Meza, the Chair of the Northern Virginia Corporate & Securities Practice, will participate as a panelist in the program, presented by the Alliance of Merger & Acquisitions Advisors’ DC/MD/VA Chapter.

The presentation and discussion will offer a unique opportunity to understand how the new Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) structures work and to explore the benefits and challenges of selling all or parts of a business to an ESOP. Topics which will be addressed include new structures for a sale to an ESOP, how the tax savings in an ESOP structure improves net proceeds to the seller, key deal and financing terms in an ESOP sale, and tax advantaged roll-over of proceeds.

Meza has more than 25 years of experience assisting businesses in complex transactions such as mergers, acquisitions, spin-offs of public and private companies, and sophisticated equity and debt financings and recapitalizations. Meza's broad industry experience includes managing transactions for technology-based companies as well as companies operating in highly regulated environments like government contracting, telecommunications, and health care. Representative transactions include stock-for-stock combinations, cash-out mergers, tender and exchange offers, management buyouts, stock and asset purchases, distressed company acquisitions (e.g., bankruptcy auctions), corporate spin-offs and divestitures, and corporate governance matters.

The Alliance of M&A Advisors serves the educational and transactional support needs of middle market M&A professionals worldwide. The Alliance was formed in 1998 to connect CPAs, attorneys, and other experienced corporate financial investors and advisors.

