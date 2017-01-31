“Pastors are tired of the long loan process and vague answers given by traditional lenders. Our goal is to tell a church yes or no in one business day.”

Griffin Capital Funding, a leader in church financing, continues its mission to help all churches grow and succeed profits by providing loans for the refinance, purchase, construction, and renovation of most church-related property types. Griffin Capital works with churches nationwide through a network of sales representatives and independent mortgage brokers that send their customers to Griffin Capital.

In 2017, their goal is to expand their product offerings to provide more options for churches and to enter the Canadian market. “I am excited about the possibility of offering our products to churches in Canada. Canadian churches face many of the same challenges that churches in the U.S.A. face including lack of interest from traditional lenders and high-interest rates and low loan to value products,” stated company President John Berardino.

Last year, Griffin Capital Funding surpassed $1 Billion in total closed loans to churches since its founding in 1999 (church-loan.com). On average, Griffin Capital closes, approximately $100,000,000 in loans to churches per year ranging in size from $75,000 up to $30,000,000. “We offer loans for churches in many different stages of their life cycle from the strong established church looking for 30-year fixed loan to the church that is in bankruptcy and facing the loss of their property.” For example, Griffin Capital closed a loan for a church in South Carolina that was facing foreclosure by the IRS for past due payroll taxes. “The church was in trouble, and the IRS was unforgiving. By the time the church found us, they had been turned down by every lender they could find, and the IRS had seized a parcel of land from the church and stated they would be back for the Sanctuary in 30 days if they were not paid off. We closed that loan and not only saved the Sanctuary, but the church got back the parcel of the land the IRS had taken,” stated John Berardino, President of Griffin Capital Funding

A growing and popular trend among churches now is to find old commercial buildings to renovate into their new homes. Griffin Capital helped a church in Texas that had outgrown its worship facility. After more than 80 years in the same location, they moved to a new building with additional space so they could attract new members. Griffin Capital provided a fixed rate of 3.99% to help them meet their needs.

Griffin Capital Funding’s goal in 2017 is to help more churches by expanding loan programs for churches of all sizes including churches facing financial hardship by loaning them money when traditional lenders say no. “We are aggressively looking for more business, and our goal for 2017 is $200,000,000 in closed loans to churches across all of our product offerings.”

To get the process started, please visit http://www.church-loan.com or call (800)710-6762 to speak directly with a loan officer.

Griffin Capital Funding has been serving churches for 17 years by providing church loans for the refinance, construction, renovation, and purchase of almost any church building (church-loan.com). On average, Griffin provides about $100,000,000 a year in loans to churches. Griffin Capital Funding is one of the most well-known and respected church financing companies in the country. Griffin Capital Funding also offers loans to for profit businesses through the SBA 7A and 504 loan programs.