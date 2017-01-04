Guide to Managed IT Services Now Available

A new informative guide is available for businesses and organizations of all types and sizes to better understand and utilize Managed IT services. The Guide to Managed IT Services is a available as free download (see link below) from Prescient Solutions.

The Guide defines Managed IT services, and discusses typical services, the technical and business benefits, and whether managed services are right for your company. Some of the managed services detailed include Infrastructure Audit, Help Desk, 24x7 Monitoring, Mobile, Email and Desktop support.

“Managed IT services is the fastest-growing segment because users can subscribe to a range of services for a known, fixed fee,” states Jim Lagattuta, Prescient Solutions CEO. “The new guide to managed IT services helps organizations learn how to best leverage managed IT services for efficiencies and results.”

To download a complimentary copy of the Guide to Managed IT Services, link here: http://www.prescientsolutions.com/resources/guide-managed-it-services/

