Gym Source Announces New Store in East Hanover, NJ

Connect with an Equipment Expert. “The newest store location in East Hanover creates the opportunity for Gym Source to present even more fitness fans with top fitness equipment and accessories," said Richard Miller, Gym Source’s founder and CEO

Gym Source, America’s leading retailer of premium residential and commercial fitness equipment, announces the grand opening of a new showroom in East Hanover, New Jersey.

“We are elated to be opening this new showroom,” explains Tom Richard, Chief Marketing Officer at Gym Source. “The new innovative in-store concept is designed to give clients a seamless and motivating shopping experience.”

Every fitness journey is unique, and the Gym Source’s specialty fitness shopping experience supports individual health goals. Customers can test drive a large selection of industry leading brands in the store, eliminating doubt about which products best meet their fitness needs.

“Our equipment experts share the same passion as our clients, and we are committed to finding the products that support our customers’ fitness goals.” said Richard Miller, Gym Source’s founder and CEO. “The newest store location in East Hanover creates the opportunity for Gym Source to present even more fitness fans with top fitness equipment and accessories.”

The East Hanover store will be located at 110 Rt 10 W East Hanover, NJ 07936. Grand openings deserve great deals, and Gym Source is celebrating with discounts of up to 20% off through January 31st.

To learn more about the new Gym Source showroom in East Hanover, visit https://www.gymsource.com/store-locator/east-hanover or connect with an equipment expert at 973-929-2699.

About Gym Source:

Gym Source is the nation’s oldest and largest specialty distributor of fitness equipment. The company has 35 retail locations from Florida to New Hampshire and serves customers in all 50 states and 47 countries. Gym Source offers a full range of fitness products including treadmills, strength training equipment and ellipticals both for commercial and home use. The company takes great pride in its reputation as America’s #1 fitness equipment expert and its exceptional post-sale delivery and customer service. Gym Source has made over 2 million fitness equipment deliveries to its nearly 400,000 customers.