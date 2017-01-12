Peter C. Blomquist, Partner, Hartline Dacus Barger Dreyer LLP The experience these three bring strengthens our Houston office and further enables us to provide value for our clients

Hartline Dacus Barger Dreyer LLP, a Texas-based, nationally recognized law firm specializing in civil litigation and trials, continues to expand its Houston office with the addition of three attorneys from another Houston law firm, including partner Peter C. Blomquist.

Peter Blomquist was previously a partner at Shannon Gracey where he opened and managed the Houston office for 11 years. In addition to commercial disputes of all kinds, Peter routinely handles the defense of large, catastrophic losses on behalf of transportation and logistics companies. While at his previous firm, he directed the firm’s Emergency/Rapid Response Team which frequently led him to travel to the scene of accidents and direct investigations from the moment the loss occurred through trial. Likewise, he handles a large number of labor and employment cases from the filing of EEOC complaint through litigation. He is primary Texas counsel for a Fortune Global 100 logistics company and has tried multiple cases to verdict throughout Texas.

“We’re thrilled to have Peter on our team,” says managing partner Jeff Patterson. “He’s an experienced trial lawyer who has maintained a stellar reputation with his clients.”

In addition to Peter Blomquist, two more Shannon Gracey attorneys, Daniel Erwin and Matthew Gelina, join HDBD’s Houston office as of counsel and associate attorneys, respectively.

Of counsel Daniel Erwin focuses his practice in general civil litigation, commercial litigation and business torts, insurance law, construction defect, professional liability, and products liability. He has a particular emphasis on cases involving personal injury litigation as well as transportation matters. He represents multiple Fortune 500 clients across the state and routinely handles complex, catastrophic losses.

Associate Matthew Gelina handles matters involving personal injury, insurance defense, transportation law, and employment disputes. Prior to HDBD and Shanon Gracey, Matthew worked as a negotiator for another Houston law firm. Before that, he worked for ten years as a claims adjuster for a major insurance company. Matthew graduated, cum laude, from South Texas College of Law in 2015. He earned his B.S. and B.A., magna cum laude, from State University of New York in 2003.

This move is another step forward for the firm’s growing Houston office, explains managing partner Jeff Patterson. “The experience these three bring strengthens our Houston office and further enables us to provide value for our clients.”

About HDBD

Hartline Dacus Barger Dreyer LLP is a Texas-based law firm specializing in civil litigation and trials, with offices in Dallas, Corpus Christi and Houston. The firm’s attorneys pride themselves on providing uncompromising excellence to their clients in a variety of areas, including products liability, commercial litigation, class action and multidistrict litigation, intellectual property, personal-injury defense, premises liability, labor and employment, insurance coverage, healthcare, construction, and dealer/franchise litigation. For more information about HDBD, visit http://www.hdbdlaw.com.