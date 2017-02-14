This year’s HIMSS conference includes a block of break-out sessions focused on the Long-Term and Post-Acute Care (LTPAC) industry segment. Kicking off the forum on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 is Chief Medical Officer and LTPAC expert Terry Sullivan, MD. His presentation “Post-Acute Integration: Lowering Risk, Lowering Cost” is expected to provide deep insights into risk reduction techniques and the role of advanced cognitive science in driving better health outcomes for LTPAC patients. The session is scheduled for 8:30 in room W208C of the Orange County Convention Center. Full registration and schedule information can be found on the HIMSS17 site.

According to the session overview, the LTPAC provider is a key player in acute care success. The services delivered by LTPACs have become fundamental components in a hospital’s approach to create a patient-centered, longitudinal network of care. Following broader trends within healthcare, LTPACs are challenged with the increased scrutiny, penalties, and visibility driven in large part by the move to quality measures and at-risk models. LTPACs also face an increasingly competitive market landscape that demands differentiation and alignment to the acute care segment.

Dr. Sullivan’s session promises to explore the major changes and shifts that are impacting LTPACs including mandates, payment models, consumer expectations, and clinical integration. He will also examine cognitive science and its role in driving prevention for LTPAC patients across the continuum of care. Cognitive science solutions, he will argue, are critical to ensuring the competitive advantage that will lead to increased volume and decreased losses for LTPAC providers. He will also discuss the challenges to driving cognitive science adoption with a focus on the role of data in providing actionable insights.

This session is targeted to C-suite and clinical executives within the acute care and LTPAC segments who have some understanding of bundled care mandates. Continuing education credits are available. This session is part of the Care Coordination/LTPAC Forum, which includes three sessions refocused to target the care coordination challenges and opportunities that involve LTPAC providers. For more information on the full agenda, please visit the forum landing page.

About Jvion

Jvion delivers a Cognitive Clinical Success Machine that serves as a high-performance appliance for providers and the healthcare community. It activates recommendations that help healthcare providers who need ultra-definition patient-level predictions, prioritizations, interventions, and suggestions produced with unmatched speed, clinical applicability, and verity. The machine delivers the action-level recommendations that will best reduce the likelihood of an adverse event. This capability is enabled by a cognitive engine driven by horsepower that is based on more than a quadrillion clinical and non-clinical considerations and thousands of data elements. The machine’s thousands of self-learning Eigen spheres are applied to this data for each patient in real time to help hundreds of hospitals across the nation reduce target illnesses and diseases. Jvion’s Cognitive Clinical Success Machine includes broad clinical application vectors that, when applied to specific patients, deliver individualized prioritizations, interventions, and suggestions within two weeks.

One of the reasons Jvion’s solution is independently ranked number one in clinical predictive science is because the machine is more than accurate, it is effective. Our approach mitigates the “accuracy fallacy” perpetuated within the industry by delivering a true picture of individual patient risk along with the actions that will lead to better health outcomes. Because Jvion’s machine works as a cognitive appliance, it plugs in directly to the existing Electronic Medical Record/clinical systems to deliver recommendations seamlessly into the organic workflow. Clinician and caregiver adoption of Jvion’s recommendations is accelerated because of the “on-demand” nature of the information. The machine outperforms and outsmarts even the highest performing predictive solutions/approaches available. And this performance hasn’t gone unnoticed; Jvion’s solution has won numerous external awards including designation as the #1 Predictive Provider in Healthcare by Black Book Market Research. http://www.jvion.com